India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match: Ahmedabad declared no-drone zone during match time
Ahmedabad police have issues a notification designating the city a ‘no-drone zone’ during the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023
Ahmedabad police have issues a notification designating the city a "no-drone zone" during the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023, Times of India reported on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message