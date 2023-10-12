Ahmedabad police have issues a notification designating the city a "no-drone zone" during the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, 2023, Times of India reported on Thursday.

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik banned the operation of drones, quadcopters, powered aircraft, microlight aircraft, hang gliders, paragliders, paramotors, hot air balloons, and parachuting on October 14, due to the high-profile nature of the World Cup match between the two countries, the notification issued on Wednesday read.

The notification said that terrorist organizations or antisocial elements may pose threats to cricketers, dignitaries and spectators by using small aircraft or drones during the match and hence as a precautionary major all drone-flying and related activities are banned in the city during the match.

However, the notification exempted police, security agencies, Gujarat Cricket Association and Board of Control of Cricket in India from the ban list.

Separately, the crime branch of Ahmedabad police have arrested four persons for allegedly printing and selling 50 fake tickets of the upcoming India-Pakistan match to people at ₹3 lakh, PTI reported.

The preliminary probe revealed that the accused first purchased an original ticket of the match and then printed nearly 200 duplicate tickets after scanning the original ticket using Photoshop.

"The police have recovered all 200 tickets, including the 50 that were sold by the youths using their connections on social media," PTI quoted Chaitanya Mandlik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad city crime branch.

The accused were selling match tickets to fans for a price ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹20,000 per ticket, Mandlik said.

The police have registered a case against the four accused on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust and forgery, among others, he added.

