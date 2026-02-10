India-Pakistan match is on: Rajeev Shukla calls it ‘win-win situation' for all, praises Jay Shah for ICC's efforts

The India vs Pakistan match will take place on 15 February. And, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has praised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for that. The ICC found a workable solution to end Pakistan’s proposed boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India.

The fixture in Colombo will now proceed as planned. Pakistan’s government, influenced by appeals from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, has agreed to reverse its earlier stance.

Shukla has thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah and other officials. According to him, having a dialogue with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) helped reach a balanced outcome.

Listening to every stakeholder allowed cricketing interests to prevail, he said. It ensures that the tournament schedule remains intact.

“Bangladesh's feelings have also been assuaged as far as these negotiations are concerned, and some relief has been given to their board, and they are also happy. In fact, they have praised ICC for its efforts. It's a win-win situation for everybody and I'm happy that the match would take place and World Cup will be a successful event," he added.

"Ultimately cricket is most important for everyone, international cricket is important for everyone," he added.

Rajeev Shukla praised the ICC for initiating dialogue, resolving tensions and ensuring the sport remained the priority. According to Shukla, bringing Pakistan back to the table and confirming its participation in the Colombo match was a major achievement for global cricket.

Shukla said that the 15 February fixture would now proceed as scheduled. He added that Bangladesh’s concerns were also addressed during negotiations. The BCCI VP described the resolution as a win-win situation for all parties: organisers, teams and fans.

Diplomatic pressure on Pakistan When BCB chief Aminul Islam publicly urged Pakistan to play for cricket's wider interests, it became clear that the PCB would soon oblige.

National leaders got involved to make it work. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and encouraged participation.

It was after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had discussions with ICC delegates. The ICC signalled flexibility by deciding not to penalise Bangladesh after Bangladesh's withdrawal due to security concerns in India.

The combined diplomatic pressure ultimately pushed Islamabad toward reconsidering its stance. After all, an IND vs PAK cricket match involves massive financial stakes.

Pakistan boycotted the India game in solidarity with Bangladesh. The Government of Pakistan announced the boycott when the ICC asked Scotland to replace Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," says the official statement from the Government of Pakistan.