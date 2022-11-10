India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 final? Babar Azam says this

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 final? Babar Azam says this1 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets and will face the winner of the India vs England Semi Final match on Sunday for the final match.
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets and will face the winner of the India vs England Semi Final match on Sunday for the final match.
Pakistan team has reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team by seven wickets on November 9. They will now face the winner between India and England on Sunday. Ever since Pakistan's qualification in the semi-finals, speculations have been ripe about an India-Pakistan final.
Pakistan team has reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team by seven wickets on November 9. They will now face the winner between India and England on Sunday. Ever since Pakistan's qualification in the semi-finals, speculations have been ripe about an India-Pakistan final.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, during the post-match press conference after his side's win, was asked about his team potentially facing India in the semi-finals. Babar was asked about the strategy of facing India in the Semi finals, considering Pakistan were usually under pressure while facing India in the big tournament games.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, during the post-match press conference after his side's win, was asked about his team potentially facing India in the semi-finals. Babar was asked about the strategy of facing India in the Semi finals, considering Pakistan were usually under pressure while facing India in the big tournament games.
The Pakistani skipper replied, "We cannot say which opponent can come in (final). Whichever opponent comes in, we'll try to give our 100 percent and try to overcome things. There is always pressure in a final match. You come to the final after passing through different phases in a tournament. When you come to the final, you play fearless cricket.We will continue the cricket we have played in the last 3-4 matches."
Babar scored a half century against New Zealand taking his team to victory and ending his drought of runs in the tournament.
Unlike Babar, Pakistan's batting coach Matthew Hayden made his preference clear for the T20 World Cup final. Hayden has said he would like his team to play India in the World Cup final.
Hayden while speaking to the broadcasters said, "I would like to face India. Just because of the pure spectacle of pretty much a third of the population all tuning in at the same time. That is fantastic. Can you just imagine, let's cast our mind forward a couple of days, should India beat England, It will just be crazy chaos in Melbourne. But tonight was very special."