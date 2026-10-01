2027 ODI World Cup complete schedule: Full fixtures, dates, venues and important matches - All you need to know

India will take on defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7 in the opening group-stage encounter of the 2027 ODI World Cup, the complete schedule of which was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. The 12 teams already confirmed for the Group Stage have been divided into two groups of six.

India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Johannesburg on October 10.

The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.

Of the 14 teams at the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe qualified directly as hosts, alongside the best eight teams on the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings at the 30 September 2026 cut-off. The remaining four spots will be decided at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The top-placed finisher goes directly to the Group Stage, while the other three teams compete in the Super Series for a Group Stage spot. The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot. The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot.

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2027 ODI World Cup full schedule

Date Matches Stage Venue 2 October QF1 v QF3 Super Series Windhoek 4 October QF1 v QF2 Super Series Windhoek 6 October QF2 v QF3 Super Series Windhoek 7 October India vs Australia Group Stage Cape Town 8 October Pakistan v Afghanistan Group Stage Tshwane 8 October England v Bangladesh Group Stage Windhoek 9 October Zimbabwe v Qualifier A Group Stage Bulawayo 9 October South Africa v New Zealand Group Stage Cape Town 10 October India v Pakistan Group Stage Johannesburg 10 October Sri Lanka v Qualifier B Group Stage Windhoek 11 October Zimbabwe v Afghanistan Group Stage Bulawayo 12 October Australia v Qualifier A Group Stage Paarl 12 October New Zealand v Bangladesh Group Stage KuGompo City 13 October England v Sri Lanka Group Stage Windhoek 13 October South Africa vs Qualifier B Group Stage Paarl 14 October India v Afghanistan Group Stage Tshwane 15 October Pakistan vs Qualifier A Group Stage Bloemfontein 15 October Zimbabwe v Australia Group Stage Harare 16 October Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Group Stage Durban 16 October South Africa v England Group Stage Gqeberha 17 October India v Qualifier A Group Stage Bloemfontein 17 October New Zealand v Qualifier B Group Stage Harare 18 October Australia v Afghanistan Group Stage KuGompo City 19 October Zimbabwe v Pakistan Group Stage Harare 19 October South Africa v Bangladesh Group Stage Durban 20 October New Zealand v Sri Lanka Group Stage Johannesburg 20 October England v Qualifier B Group Stage Harare 21 October Afghanistan v Qualifier A Group Stage KuGompo City 22 October Australia v Pakistan Group Stage Paarl 22 October South Africa v Sri Lanka Group Stage Johannesburg 23 October England v New Zealand Group Stage Gqeberha 23 October Bangladesh v Qualifier B Group Stage Tshwane 24 October Zimbabwe v India Group Stage Victoria Falls 25 October A2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka) Super 7 Stage Johannesburg 26 October B1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan) Super 7 Stage Gqeberha 27 October B2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England) Super 7 Stage Tshwane 28 October A1 (India) v A2 (Australia) Super 7 Stage Victoria Falls 29 October B1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka) Super 7 Stage KuGompo City 30 October A3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England) Super 7 Stage Victoria Falls 31 October B2 (South Africa) v A1 (India) Super 7 Stage Johannesburg 1 November A2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand) Super 7 Stage Victoria Falls 2 November B3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) - Super 7 Stage Cape Town 3 November B2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan) Super 7 Stage Durban 4 November A1 (India) v B1 (New Zealand) Super 7 Stage Paarl 5 November A2 (Australia) v AB4 (England) Super 7 Stage Durban 6 November B2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka) Super 7 Stage Bloemfontein 7 November A1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan) Super 7 Stage Cape Town 8 November B1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England) Super 7 Stage Durban 9 November B2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia) Super 7 Stage Gqeberha 10 November A3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka) Super 7 Stage Bloemfontein 11 November A1 (India) v AB4 (England) Super 7 Stage Gqeberha 12 November B2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand) Super 7 Stage Cape Town 13 November A2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan) Super 7 Stage Bloemfontein 14 November A1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka) Super 7 Stage Durban 17 November TBD vs TBD Semifinal Cape Town 18 November TBD vs TBD Semifinal Tshwane 21 November TBD vs TBD Final Johannesburg

Twelve venues will play hosts to all the matches. The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek plays host to the three Super Series matches and three group games, while three venues in Zimbabwe and eight in South Africa will host the remaining ones.

The Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls joins Harare and Bulawayo as venues in Zimbabwe, while in South Africa, matches will be held in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Bloemfontein, Durban, KuGompo City and Gqeberha.

What did ICC chairman Jay Shah say? ICC chairman Jay Shah said South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would provide a memorable stage for the competition and looked forward to welcoming fans from around the world. “The announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot are major milestones on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, bringing fans one step closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations.

"The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action,” Shah said as quoted by the ICC.