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2027 ODI World Cup complete schedule: Full fixtures, dates, venues and important matches - All you need to know

The ODI World Cup 2027 will start on October 2. India will take on Australia in the opening match of the group stage on October 7 in Cape Town.   

Koushik Paul
Updated1 Oct 2026, 10:39 PM IST
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Australia are the defending champions of the ODI World Cup.
Australia are the defending champions of the ODI World Cup.
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India will take on defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7 in the opening group-stage encounter of the 2027 ODI World Cup, the complete schedule of which was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. The 12 teams already confirmed for the Group Stage have been divided into two groups of six.

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India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Johannesburg on October 10.

Also Read | Cricket WC 2027 Announcement LIVE: Groups, full fixtures, venues to be revealed

The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.

Of the 14 teams at the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe qualified directly as hosts, alongside the best eight teams on the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings at the 30 September 2026 cut-off. The remaining four spots will be decided at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

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The top-placed finisher goes directly to the Group Stage, while the other three teams compete in the Super Series for a Group Stage spot. The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot. The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vows to give everything in final ODI WC; makes intentions clear

2027 ODI World Cup full schedule

DateMatchesStageVenue
2 OctoberQF1 v QF3Super SeriesWindhoek
4 OctoberQF1 v QF2Super SeriesWindhoek
6 OctoberQF2 v QF3Super SeriesWindhoek
7 OctoberIndia vs AustraliaGroup StageCape Town
8 OctoberPakistan v AfghanistanGroup StageTshwane
8 OctoberEngland v BangladeshGroup StageWindhoek
9 OctoberZimbabwe v Qualifier AGroup StageBulawayo
9 OctoberSouth Africa v New ZealandGroup StageCape Town
10 OctoberIndia v PakistanGroup StageJohannesburg
10 OctoberSri Lanka v Qualifier BGroup StageWindhoek
11 OctoberZimbabwe v AfghanistanGroup StageBulawayo
12 OctoberAustralia v Qualifier AGroup StagePaarl
12 OctoberNew Zealand v BangladeshGroup StageKuGompo City
13 OctoberEngland v Sri LankaGroup StageWindhoek
13 OctoberSouth Africa vs Qualifier BGroup StagePaarl
14 OctoberIndia v AfghanistanGroup StageTshwane
15 OctoberPakistan vs Qualifier AGroup StageBloemfontein
15 OctoberZimbabwe v AustraliaGroup StageHarare
16 OctoberSri Lanka v BangladeshGroup StageDurban
16 OctoberSouth Africa v EnglandGroup StageGqeberha
17 OctoberIndia v Qualifier AGroup StageBloemfontein
17 OctoberNew Zealand v Qualifier BGroup StageHarare
18 OctoberAustralia v AfghanistanGroup StageKuGompo City
19 OctoberZimbabwe v PakistanGroup StageHarare
19 OctoberSouth Africa v BangladeshGroup StageDurban
20 OctoberNew Zealand v Sri LankaGroup StageJohannesburg
20 OctoberEngland v Qualifier BGroup StageHarare
21 OctoberAfghanistan v Qualifier AGroup StageKuGompo City
22 OctoberAustralia v PakistanGroup StagePaarl
22 OctoberSouth Africa v Sri LankaGroup StageJohannesburg
23 OctoberEngland v New ZealandGroup StageGqeberha
23 OctoberBangladesh v Qualifier BGroup StageTshwane
24 OctoberZimbabwe v IndiaGroup StageVictoria Falls
25 OctoberA2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka)Super 7 StageJohannesburg
26 OctoberB1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan)Super 7 StageGqeberha
27 OctoberB2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England)Super 7 StageTshwane
28 OctoberA1 (India) v A2 (Australia)Super 7 StageVictoria Falls
29 OctoberB1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka)Super 7 StageKuGompo City
30 OctoberA3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England)Super 7 StageVictoria Falls
31 OctoberB2 (South Africa) v A1 (India)Super 7 StageJohannesburg
1 NovemberA2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand)Super 7 StageVictoria Falls
2 NovemberB3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) -Super 7 StageCape Town
3 NovemberB2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan)Super 7 StageDurban
4 NovemberA1 (India) v B1 (New Zealand)Super 7 StagePaarl
5 NovemberA2 (Australia) v AB4 (England)Super 7 StageDurban
6 NovemberB2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka)Super 7 StageBloemfontein
7 NovemberA1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan)Super 7 StageCape Town
8 NovemberB1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England)Super 7 StageDurban
9 NovemberB2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia)Super 7 StageGqeberha
10 NovemberA3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka)Super 7 StageBloemfontein
11 NovemberA1 (India) v AB4 (England)Super 7 StageGqeberha
12 NovemberB2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand)Super 7 StageCape Town
13 NovemberA2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan)Super 7 StageBloemfontein
14 NovemberA1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka)Super 7 StageDurban
17 NovemberTBD vs TBDSemifinalCape Town
18 NovemberTBD vs TBDSemifinalTshwane
21 NovemberTBD vs TBDFinalJohannesburg

Twelve venues will play hosts to all the matches. The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek plays host to the three Super Series matches and three group games, while three venues in Zimbabwe and eight in South Africa will host the remaining ones.

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The Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls joins Harare and Bulawayo as venues in Zimbabwe, while in South Africa, matches will be held in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Bloemfontein, Durban, KuGompo City and Gqeberha.

What did ICC chairman Jay Shah say?

ICC chairman Jay Shah said South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would provide a memorable stage for the competition and looked forward to welcoming fans from around the world. “The announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot are major milestones on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, bringing fans one step closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations.

"The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action,” Shah said as quoted by the ICC.

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Also Read | India's 2027 ODI World Cup complete schedule: Dates, venues, and more

“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will provide an unforgettable stage for the world’s best teams, combining a deep passion for cricket, extraordinary destinations and a renowned warmth of welcome. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world and creating memories that will last long beyond the final,” he added.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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