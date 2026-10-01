2027 ODI World Cup complete schedule: Full fixtures, dates, venues and important matches - All you need to know

India will take on defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7 in the opening group-stage encounter of the 2027 ODI World Cup, the complete schedule of which was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. The 12 teams already confirmed for the Group Stage have been divided into two groups of six.
India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Johannesburg on October 10.
The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.
Of the 14 teams at the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe qualified directly as hosts, alongside the best eight teams on the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings at the 30 September 2026 cut-off. The remaining four spots will be decided at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
The top-placed finisher goes directly to the Group Stage, while the other three teams compete in the Super Series for a Group Stage spot. The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot. The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot.
|Date
|Matches
|Stage
|Venue
|2 October
|QF1 v QF3
|Super Series
|Windhoek
|4 October
|QF1 v QF2
|Super Series
|Windhoek
|6 October
|QF2 v QF3
|Super Series
|Windhoek
|7 October
|India vs Australia
|Group Stage
|Cape Town
|8 October
|Pakistan v Afghanistan
|Group Stage
|Tshwane
|8 October
|England v Bangladesh
|Group Stage
|Windhoek
|9 October
|Zimbabwe v Qualifier A
|Group Stage
|Bulawayo
|9 October
|South Africa v New Zealand
|Group Stage
|Cape Town
|10 October
|India v Pakistan
|Group Stage
|Johannesburg
|10 October
|Sri Lanka v Qualifier B
|Group Stage
|Windhoek
|11 October
|Zimbabwe v Afghanistan
|Group Stage
|Bulawayo
|12 October
|Australia v Qualifier A
|Group Stage
|Paarl
|12 October
|New Zealand v Bangladesh
|Group Stage
|KuGompo City
|13 October
|England v Sri Lanka
|Group Stage
|Windhoek
|13 October
|South Africa vs Qualifier B
|Group Stage
|Paarl
|14 October
|India v Afghanistan
|Group Stage
|Tshwane
|15 October
|Pakistan vs Qualifier A
|Group Stage
|Bloemfontein
|15 October
|Zimbabwe v Australia
|Group Stage
|Harare
|16 October
|Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
|Group Stage
|Durban
|16 October
|South Africa v England
|Group Stage
|Gqeberha
|17 October
|India v Qualifier A
|Group Stage
|Bloemfontein
|17 October
|New Zealand v Qualifier B
|Group Stage
|Harare
|18 October
|Australia v Afghanistan
|Group Stage
|KuGompo City
|19 October
|Zimbabwe v Pakistan
|Group Stage
|Harare
|19 October
|South Africa v Bangladesh
|Group Stage
|Durban
|20 October
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|Group Stage
|Johannesburg
|20 October
|England v Qualifier B
|Group Stage
|Harare
|21 October
|Afghanistan v Qualifier A
|Group Stage
|KuGompo City
|22 October
|Australia v Pakistan
|Group Stage
|Paarl
|22 October
|South Africa v Sri Lanka
|Group Stage
|Johannesburg
|23 October
|England v New Zealand
|Group Stage
|Gqeberha
|23 October
|Bangladesh v Qualifier B
|Group Stage
|Tshwane
|24 October
|Zimbabwe v India
|Group Stage
|Victoria Falls
|25 October
|A2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka)
|Super 7 Stage
|Johannesburg
|26 October
|B1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan)
|Super 7 Stage
|Gqeberha
|27 October
|B2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England)
|Super 7 Stage
|Tshwane
|28 October
|A1 (India) v A2 (Australia)
|Super 7 Stage
|Victoria Falls
|29 October
|B1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka)
|Super 7 Stage
|KuGompo City
|30 October
|A3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England)
|Super 7 Stage
|Victoria Falls
|31 October
|B2 (South Africa) v A1 (India)
|Super 7 Stage
|Johannesburg
|1 November
|A2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand)
|Super 7 Stage
|Victoria Falls
|2 November
|B3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) -
|Super 7 Stage
|Cape Town
|3 November
|B2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan)
|Super 7 Stage
|Durban
|4 November
|A1 (India) v B1 (New Zealand)
|Super 7 Stage
|Paarl
|5 November
|A2 (Australia) v AB4 (England)
|Super 7 Stage
|Durban
|6 November
|B2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka)
|Super 7 Stage
|Bloemfontein
|7 November
|A1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan)
|Super 7 Stage
|Cape Town
|8 November
|B1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England)
|Super 7 Stage
|Durban
|9 November
|B2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia)
|Super 7 Stage
|Gqeberha
|10 November
|A3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka)
|Super 7 Stage
|Bloemfontein
|11 November
|A1 (India) v AB4 (England)
|Super 7 Stage
|Gqeberha
|12 November
|B2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand)
|Super 7 Stage
|Cape Town
|13 November
|A2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan)
|Super 7 Stage
|Bloemfontein
|14 November
|A1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka)
|Super 7 Stage
|Durban
|17 November
|TBD vs TBD
|Semifinal
|Cape Town
|18 November
|TBD vs TBD
|Semifinal
|Tshwane
|21 November
|TBD vs TBD
|Final
|Johannesburg
Twelve venues will play hosts to all the matches. The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek plays host to the three Super Series matches and three group games, while three venues in Zimbabwe and eight in South Africa will host the remaining ones.
The Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls joins Harare and Bulawayo as venues in Zimbabwe, while in South Africa, matches will be held in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Bloemfontein, Durban, KuGompo City and Gqeberha.
ICC chairman Jay Shah said South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would provide a memorable stage for the competition and looked forward to welcoming fans from around the world. “The announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot are major milestones on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, bringing fans one step closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations.
"The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action,” Shah said as quoted by the ICC.
“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will provide an unforgettable stage for the world’s best teams, combining a deep passion for cricket, extraordinary destinations and a renowned warmth of welcome. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world and creating memories that will last long beyond the final,” he added.