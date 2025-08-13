India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement: What would the Suryakumar Yadav-led side look like? Who's IN & who's OUT?

The focus of the Indian cricket fraternity has shifted to the BCCI's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025 next week, with India aiming to defend their title when the tournament kicks off in the UAE on 9 September.

With the Bangladesh tour postponed to 2026, the buzz is on who will make the cut for the continental showpiece.

India are grouped with Pakistan, Oman and UAE in Group A. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, they open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE on 9 September, followed by the high-octane clash against Pakistan four days later.

India will wrap up their group stage against Oman on 19 September. If results align, India could face Pakistan two more times in the Super Four stage and in the final.

Shubman Gill to headline India's top order If multiple reports are to be believed, India's Test captain Shubman Gill is set to make a comeback to the T20I squad after more than a year, riding high on his 650 runs for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

There is a possibility he may open the innings with Abhishek Sharma, with Sanju Samson at No 3 and Captain Suryakumar at No 4. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal does not feature in T20Is much, the southpaw is likely to be selected as a reserve opener.

Tilak Varma vs Shreyas Iyer for No 5 Shreyas Iyer, fresh from 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07 for Punjab Kings, will vie with the in-form Tilak Varma, 749 runs in 24 T20Is at a strike rate of 155.07, for the No 5 spot. India could also pick between Rinku Singh or Shivam Dube as a back-up in the middle order.

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will be the two main all-rounders in the squad at No 6 and 7. The Men in Blue could include all-rounder Washington Sundar for extra batting depth.

Samson will keep wickets, with either Ishan Kishan or Dhruv Jurel being the back-up option.

Jasprit Bumrah to spearhead pace attack Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are likely to be the frontline pacers in the squad, with Pandya adding to the fourth seamer's option. Varun Chakaravarthy can be the sole specialist spinner in the team. However, it remains to be seen who among Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi will make the squad as the second specialist spinner.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played as T20Is, as preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.