Subscribe

India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match dates revealed: When is IND vs PAK? Full schedule & venue details

India are likely to face Pakistan on September 21 in Dubai in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Earlier, India had defeated Pakistan in the Group A encounter by 7 wickets. If all goes well, an India vs Pakistan final is also on cards. 

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Sep 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Advertisement
India will face Pakistan once again in the Asia Cup 2025, preferably on September 21 in the Super 4 stage.
India will face Pakistan once again in the Asia Cup 2025, preferably on September 21 in the Super 4 stage. (HT_PRINT)

India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 when the two arch-rivals meet in a Super 4 clash on September 21 in Dubai. Although the fixtures are yet to announced officially India in all probability will finish on top of Group A with Pakistan finishing second. Both India and Pakistan have already qualified for the Super 4 stage.

Advertisement

Having already finished their group assignments, Pakistan managed just two wins from their three matches. India, currently at top with four points from two matches, are slated to face Oman (already eliminated) in their final group encounter on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. In case, Oman cause an upset, India's (+4.793) net run rate is unlikely to drop below Pakistan, who have +1.790.

Also Read | Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India

That means, India enter Super 4 stage as A1 while Pakistan will be the A2 side. According to the Super 4 fixtures, A1 and A2 will face each on September 21, thus marking another blockbuster Sunday for fans. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will then play two more games in Super 4 stage on September 24 (against B2) and 26 (against B1) before the final on September 28. Dubai will host the summit clash.

Advertisement

Who will finish in top two from Group B?

Three teams - Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - are in contention to finish in top two in Group B. While Bangladesh have already finished their group assignments with two wins from three games, the outcome of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash on September 18 will determine the final look. A win for Sri Lanka would mean Afghanistan take the exit route with Bangladesh in the Super 4.

But in case Afghanistan win, then all three teams will be on four points each. The net run rate will come into play then. If India and Pakistan manage to finish in top two of the Super 4 stage, another IND vs PAK encounter will be on cards in the final on September 28.

Advertisement
Also Read | Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan reach stadium late; UAE opt to bowl in delayed game

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule

MatchDateVenueTime (IST)
B1 vs B2September 20Dubai8 PM
India vs PakistanSeptember 21Dubai8 PM
Pakistan v B1September 23Abu Dhabi8 PM
India vs B2September 24Dubai8 PM
Pakistan v B2September 25Dubai8 PM
India vs B1September 26Dubai8 PM
FinalSeptember 28Dubai8 PM
 
 
Asia Cup 2025Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match dates revealed: When is IND vs PAK? Full schedule & venue details
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts