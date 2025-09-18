India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match dates revealed: When is IND vs PAK? Full schedule & venue details

India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 when the two arch-rivals meet in a Super 4 clash on September 21 in Dubai. Although the fixtures are yet to announced officially India in all probability will finish on top of Group A with Pakistan finishing second. Both India and Pakistan have already qualified for the Super 4 stage.

Having already finished their group assignments, Pakistan managed just two wins from their three matches. India, currently at top with four points from two matches, are slated to face Oman (already eliminated) in their final group encounter on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. In case, Oman cause an upset, India's (+4.793) net run rate is unlikely to drop below Pakistan, who have +1.790.

That means, India enter Super 4 stage as A1 while Pakistan will be the A2 side. According to the Super 4 fixtures, A1 and A2 will face each on September 21, thus marking another blockbuster Sunday for fans. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will then play two more games in Super 4 stage on September 24 (against B2) and 26 (against B1) before the final on September 28. Dubai will host the summit clash.

Who will finish in top two from Group B? Three teams - Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - are in contention to finish in top two in Group B. While Bangladesh have already finished their group assignments with two wins from three games, the outcome of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash on September 18 will determine the final look. A win for Sri Lanka would mean Afghanistan take the exit route with Bangladesh in the Super 4.

But in case Afghanistan win, then all three teams will be on four points each. The net run rate will come into play then. If India and Pakistan manage to finish in top two of the Super 4 stage, another IND vs PAK encounter will be on cards in the final on September 28.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule