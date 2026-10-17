India's Para Asian Games 2026 October 17 full schedule: Pramod Bhagat in action on Day 2; where to watch on TV?

India's Pramod Bhagat will be the start attraction on Day 2 of the Para Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. Although the competition officially starts on October 18, some of the events start a day or two to accommodate all within the stipulated time frame - October 24.

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A 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, Bhagat will start his men's singles campaign in SL3 category in a Group B clash against China's Lichuan Xiong. On Friday, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass defeated China's Lichuan Xiong and Tongtong Li in a mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group A match.

Later on Saturday, the Bhagat-Ramdass pair will face Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani. In men's doubles SL3-SU5 Group D match, Bhagat will pair up with Sukant Kadam to face Shin Kyung Hwan and Cho Nadsan of South Korea.

Besides the para-shuttlers, a host of para-table tennis matches will go underway as far as India is concerned. Also India's Sachin Chamaria and Anjali Devi will be in action on the day. The men's blind football team will also play Japan in the preliminary round.

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Not to forget, Bhagat is also India's official flag-bearer at the Para Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony on October 18. He will have para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel in company.

India's Oct 17 schedule at Asian Para Games 2026 PARA BADMINTON (5:30 AM onwards)

Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2 Group C - Alphia James and Prem Kumar Ale vs I-chen Yang and Yu-yu Ong (TPE)

Women’s Singles WH1 Group B - Pallavi Kaluvehalli vs Fan Yang (CHN)

Men’s Singles WH2 Group D - Abu Hubaida vs Reo Oyama (JPN)

Men’s Singles SL4 Group A - Naveen Sivakumar vs Hikmat Ramdani (INA)

Women’s Singles SL3 Group A - Manasi Girishchandra Joshi vs Shino Kawai (JPN)

Women’s Singles SH6 Group A - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Shuangbao Lin (CHN)

Men’s Singles SH6 Group D - Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Chun Yim Wong (HKG)

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group A - Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat vs Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani (INA)

Men’s Singles SL3 Group A - Nitesh Kumar vs Natthapol Chamnanwet (THA)

Men’s Singles SL3 Group B - Pramod Bhagat vs Lichuan Xiong (CHN)

Men’s Singles SL4 Group F - Abhijeet Sakhuja vs Siripong Teamarrom (THA)

Women’s Singles SL4 Group A - Kanak Singh Jadaun vs Zixuan Huang (CHN)

Women’s Singles SL3 Group C - Neeraj vs Zuxian Xiao (CHN)

Women’s Singles SL3 Group B - Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh (INA) vs Sanjana Kumari

Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group C - Suhas Lalikakere and Abhijeet Sakhuja vs Lee Seunghu and Lee Jeongsoo (KOR)

Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group A - Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi vs Liu Yuemei and Li Tongtong (CHN)

Men’s Singles SL4 Group B - Sukant Indukant Kadam vs Kyung Hwan Shin (KOR)

Women’s Singles SU5 Group B - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Zainab Mohamed (BRN)

Men’s Singles SU5 Group F - Hardik Makkar vs Amyrul Yazid Bin Ahmad Sibi (MAS)

Men’s Singles SL3 Group C - Umesh Vikram Kumar vs Khian Kyle Urbano (PHI)

Women’s Singles SL3 Group C - Mandeep Kaur vs Siti Maisarah B. Mat Lawani (MAS)

Men’s Singles SH6 Group B - Sudarsan Muthuswamy vs Man Kai Chu (HKG)

Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group A - Umesh Vikram Kumar and Rakesh Pandey vs Fredy Setiawan and Hikmat Ramdani (INA)

Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group D - Sukant Indukant Kadam and Pramod Bhagat vs Shin Kyung Hwan and Cho Nadsan (KOR)

Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B - Surya Kant Yadav and Naveen Sivakumar vs Li Mingpan and Xiong Lichuan (CHN)

Men’s Singles WH1 Group A - Prem Kumar Ale vs Omair Younas (UAE)

Mixed Doubles SH6 Group C - Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Joshi vs Li Mingpan and Xiao Zuxian (CHN)

Mixed Doubles SH6 Group A - Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Lin Naili and Li Fengmei (CHN)

Men’s Singles SL4 Group C - Surya Kant Yadav vs Koki Ogawa (JPN)

Men’s Singles SU5 Group C - Ruthick Ragupathi vs Wataru Kanai (JPN)

Women’s Singles SU5 Group A - Manisha Ramdass vs Shanthiya Vishwanathan

Men’s Singles SH6 Group C - Krishna Nagar vs Subhan (INA)

Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B - Mandeep Kaur and Shantiya Vishwanathan vs Cheng Hefang and Huang Zixuan (CHN)

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BOCCIA

Men’s Individual BC3 Pool A - Sachin Chamaria vs Khalifa Ahmad (UAE)

Women’s Individual BC3 Pool A - Anjali Devi vs Yuika Sakai (JPN) BLIND FOOTBALL

Men Preliminary Round - Japan vs India PARA TABLE TENNIS

6:00 AM IST: Women’s Singles Class 8 - Savita Ajjanakatti vs Wenjuan Huang (CHN)

6:00 AM IST: Women’s Singles Class 3 - Sonalben Patel vs Yuka Ikeyama (JPN)

6:35 AM IST: Women’s Singles Class 1 - Ekta Bhyan vs Maryam Almyrisl (RSA)

7:10 AM IST: Men’s Singles Class 9 - Dattaprasad Chougule vs Koyo Iwabuchi (JPN)

7:45 AM IST: Men’s Singles Class 3 - Shubham Wadhwa vs Ibrahim Alhassan (KSA)

11:10 AM IST: Women’s Singles Class 4-5 - Bhavina Patel vs Faten Eleimat (JOR)

11:10 AM IST: Women’s Singles Class 9 - Baby Sahana Ravi vs Guiyan Xiong (CHN)

12:20 PM IST: Women’s Singles Class 3 - Sonalben Patel vs Migyu Lee (KOR)

12:20 PM IST: Men’s Singles Class 1 - Jehan Madan vs Rakan Alsalmi (KSA)

1:30 PM IST: Women’s Singles Class 6 - Prachi Pandey vs Xiaowu Liu (CHN)

2:05 PM IST: Men’s Singles Class 9 - Dattaprasad Chougule vs Marat Surtubayev (KAZ)

3:50 PM IST: Men’s Singles Class 1 - Sandeep Dangi vs Hyeonuk Kim (KOR)

3:50 PM IST: Men’s Singles Class 1 - Jehan Madan vs Ardak Nurmagambetov (KAZ)

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Where to watch Para Asian Games 2026 in India? Unlike the Sony Sports Network, which aired the Asian Games 2026, the platform will not be available for the Para Asian Games 2026. Instead, Indian fans can watch their favourite athletes at Para Asian Games 2026 on DD Sports. Live streaming Para Asian Games 2026 will be available on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in