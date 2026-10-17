India's Para Asian Games 2026 October 17 full schedule: Pramod Bhagat in action on Day 2; where to watch on TV?

India's Pramod Bhagat will be the start attraction on Day 2 of the Para Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. Although the competition officially starts on October 18, some of the events start a day or two to accommodate all within the stipulated time frame - October 24.
A 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, Bhagat will start his men's singles campaign in SL3 category in a Group B clash against China's Lichuan Xiong. On Friday, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass defeated China's Lichuan Xiong and Tongtong Li in a mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group A match.
Later on Saturday, the Bhagat-Ramdass pair will face Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani. In men's doubles SL3-SU5 Group D match, Bhagat will pair up with Sukant Kadam to face Shin Kyung Hwan and Cho Nadsan of South Korea.
Besides the para-shuttlers, a host of para-table tennis matches will go underway as far as India is concerned. Also India's Sachin Chamaria and Anjali Devi will be in action on the day. The men's blind football team will also play Japan in the preliminary round.
Not to forget, Bhagat is also India's official flag-bearer at the Para Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony on October 18. He will have para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel in company.
PARA BADMINTON (5:30 AM onwards)
BOCCIA
BLIND FOOTBALL
PARA TABLE TENNIS
Unlike the Sony Sports Network, which aired the Asian Games 2026, the platform will not be available for the Para Asian Games 2026. Instead, Indian fans can watch their favourite athletes at Para Asian Games 2026 on DD Sports. Live streaming Para Asian Games 2026 will be available on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.