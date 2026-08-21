India's Bangladesh tour faces fresh uncertainty as BCB hints at possible date change amid ongoing talks with BCCI

India's tour of Bangladesh, which had been scheduled for early September, could reportedly be postponed once again. India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but that was postponed to September 2026.

In January, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced that India would play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Tigers in September, with the matches taking place in Dhaka and Chattogram.

While attending a press conference in Dhaka, BCB president Tamim Iqbal said that the dates for the India vs Bangladesh series could be shifted yet again. "Both boards remain in discussion about the India series," Iqbal said while announcing a domestic age-group tournament called the Game Development Trophy.

That tournament will be held from 28 August to 9 September, with all matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

"The dates may be shifted here or there. This tournament is being held in Mirpur, but it can be shifted to the Basundhara ground in two minutes. If the India series is locked and fixed, we will schedule it accordingly," he added.

BCCI yet to clarify India-Bangladesh schedule The comments have cast further doubt over the proposed itinerary, with the BCCI yet to issue any clarification regarding a possible change to the schedule.

The relations between the BCCI and the BCB have recently been strained. After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had acquired Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, the BCCI asked the franchise to release him amid political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

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Further controversy erupted after Bangladesh withdrew from the T20 World Cup 2026 following their refusal to play their matches in India. Scotland later replaced Bangladesh in the tournament.

At the same time, India are also scheduled to take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series starting from 13 September. The series will be a "home" series for Afghanistan, with the matches to be played on 13, 15 and 17 September at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India is currently in Sri Lanka, where they are playing a two-match Test series. India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday. The second Test will be held in Colombo from 23 August.

India's proposed tour of Bangladesh would also mark the first bilateral series between the two men's teams since October 2024.