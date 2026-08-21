India's Bangladesh tour faces fresh uncertainty as BCB hints at possible date change amid ongoing talks with BCCI

India's tour of Bangladesh, which had been scheduled for early September, could reportedly be postponed once again. India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but that was postponed to September 2026.

In January, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced that India would play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Tigers in September, with the matches taking place in Dhaka and Chattogram.

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While attending a press conference in Dhaka, BCB president Tamim Iqbal said that the dates for the India vs Bangladesh series could be shifted yet again. "Both boards remain in discussion about the India series," Iqbal said while announcing a domestic age-group tournament called the Game Development Trophy.

That tournament will be held from 28 August to 9 September, with all matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

"The dates may be shifted here or there. This tournament is being held in Mirpur, but it can be shifted to the Basundhara ground in two minutes. If the India series is locked and fixed, we will schedule it accordingly," he added.

BCCI yet to clarify India-Bangladesh schedule The comments have cast further doubt over the proposed itinerary, with the BCCI yet to issue any clarification regarding a possible change to the schedule.

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The relations between the BCCI and the BCB have recently been strained. After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had acquired Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, the BCCI asked the franchise to release him amid political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Double blow to Sri Lanka after loss to India in Galle Test

Further controversy erupted after Bangladesh withdrew from the T20 World Cup 2026 following their refusal to play their matches in India. Scotland later replaced Bangladesh in the tournament.

At the same time, India are also scheduled to take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series starting from 13 September. The series will be a "home" series for Afghanistan, with the matches to be played on 13, 15 and 17 September at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

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The Shubman Gill-led Team India is currently in Sri Lanka, where they are playing a two-match Test series. India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday. The second Test will be held in Colombo from 23 August.

India's proposed tour of Bangladesh would also mark the first bilateral series between the two men's teams since October 2024.

Bangladesh last toured India in 2019 for a two‑Test and three‑T20I assignment, with the hosts completing a 2‑0 Test series sweep and winning the T20I leg 2‑1. The third T20I in Hyderabad on 12 October 2024 remains the most recent bilateral meeting between the sides.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.