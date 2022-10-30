India's batting order exposed..: Shoaib Akhtar after India's loss to South Africa

Pakistan's former star pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that Team India's batting lineup was exposed against South Africa in Perth. The former cricketer said on his YouTube channel. said that the batting lineup from the Indian sub-continent gets exposed whenever they face a quality pace attack. Shoaib Akhtar said that if Indian batsmen had not hurried to play the shots and if they were able to take the score to 150, the contest would have been interesting.

