India's cricket schedule in 2026: What's next for the Shubman Gill & Co after IND vs ZIM? Full list of ODI, Test, T20Is

Following the series defeats against England and Ireland, the Indian team bounced back with a 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe in the T20I series that concluded on Sunday. Taking the baton from 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer started his journey with six losses in his first seven matches as a skipper.

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But things changed in Harare, as the Men in Blue dominated in all the three games to return home with a smile on their face. Post the Zimbabwe series, the Indian team will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series next month, the squad of which is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

The India vs Sri Lanka Test series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, and the Shubman Gill-led side will need to pull up their socks to go rise above in the standings. India are currently placed fifth in WTC standings, one spot above Sri Lanka.

India are set to play Afghanistan for a T20I series in September, but the dates would depend on India's tour of Bangladesh, which was initially scheduled for August 2025. However, due to political issues between the two countries, the series was postponed to September 2026.

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With Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman reportedly being invited to 18th BRICS Summit (to be held in September) by the Government of India, there is hope that things are getting back in place for a six-match white-ball series.

India's cricket schedule for rest of 2026

Month Tour details Host Country No. of matches August 2026 India tour of Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2 Tests September 2026 India tour of Afghanistan Afghanistan 3 T20I September-October 2026 West Indies tour of India India 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is September–October 2026 Asian Games Japan T20Is October-November 2026 India tour of New Zealand New Zealand 2 Test, 3 ODI, 5 T20Is December 2026 Sri Lanka tour of India India 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

India would be hosting West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is in September-October before touring New Zealand for a 10-match series across formats. India will host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and same number of T20Is to finish the year.

India's performance 2026 so far India had a mixed 2026 so far, including a T20 World Cup triumph on home soil. After losing to New Zealand in the ODI series, India bounced back to trounce 4-1 in the T20I series, before dominating the T20 World Cup.

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Also Read | IND vs ZIM: Aakash Chopra urges India to play Prabhsimran Singh in third T20I

Post that, India defeated Afghanistan in the one-off Test and whitewashed the same opposition 3-0 in the ODI series. However, India lost to Ireland (T20Is) and England (T20Is & ODIs) in June-July.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in