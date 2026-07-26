India's cricket schedule in 2026: What's next for the Shubman Gill & Co after IND vs ZIM? Full list of ODI, Test, T20Is

Following the series defeats against England and Ireland, the Indian team bounced back with a 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe in the T20I series that concluded on Sunday. Taking the baton from 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer started his journey with six losses in his first seven matches as a skipper.
But things changed in Harare, as the Men in Blue dominated in all the three games to return home with a smile on their face. Post the Zimbabwe series, the Indian team will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series next month, the squad of which is expected to be announced on Tuesday.
The India vs Sri Lanka Test series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, and the Shubman Gill-led side will need to pull up their socks to go rise above in the standings. India are currently placed fifth in WTC standings, one spot above Sri Lanka.
India are set to play Afghanistan for a T20I series in September, but the dates would depend on India's tour of Bangladesh, which was initially scheduled for August 2025. However, due to political issues between the two countries, the series was postponed to September 2026.
With Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman reportedly being invited to 18th BRICS Summit (to be held in September) by the Government of India, there is hope that things are getting back in place for a six-match white-ball series.
|Month
|Tour details
|Host Country
|No. of matches
|August 2026
|India tour of Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|2 Tests
|September 2026
|India tour of Afghanistan
|Afghanistan
|3 T20I
|September-October 2026
|West Indies tour of India
|India
|3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
|September–October 2026
|Asian Games
|Japan
|T20Is
|October-November 2026
|India tour of New Zealand
|New Zealand
|2 Test, 3 ODI, 5 T20Is
|December 2026
|Sri Lanka tour of India
|India
|3 ODIs, 3 T20Is
India would be hosting West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is in September-October before touring New Zealand for a 10-match series across formats. India will host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and same number of T20Is to finish the year.
India had a mixed 2026 so far, including a T20 World Cup triumph on home soil. After losing to New Zealand in the ODI series, India bounced back to trounce 4-1 in the T20I series, before dominating the T20 World Cup.
Post that, India defeated Afghanistan in the one-off Test and whitewashed the same opposition 3-0 in the ODI series. However, India lost to Ireland (T20Is) and England (T20Is & ODIs) in June-July.