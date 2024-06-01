India's Dinesh Karthik announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Days after announcing retirement from the Indian Premier League tournament, ace Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik on 1 June announced retirement from all formats of cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He took to X and wrote, "Its' official. Thank DK (sic)", followed by an emotional note and a video.

In the note, Karthik wrote,"I have been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the past few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added, "Having fiven it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing resprestative circket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead."

In the letter, the right-handed wicketkeeper batter expressed thanks to his coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made his long journey pleasant and enjoyable.

"Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to follow soon.

