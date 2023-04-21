India's first women's blind cricket team includes a bricklayer, an orphan among others3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 09:30 PM IST
- The team for the Indian women's cricket squad for the blind was announced. It includes team members come from humble and varied backgrounds and their first flight out of India to play a T20 series in Nepal next week
Odisha's 13 year old teenager made it to the first ever Indian women's cricket team for the blind. The teenager who is a bricklayer and the daughter of a farmer, lost vision in the right eye while playing with wooden arrows.
