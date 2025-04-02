India’s home fixtures for West Indies, South Africa series announced; Check IND vs WI, IND vs SA complete schedule

India will kick-start their home season by hosting West Indies and South Africa, the fixtures of which was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. Guwahati will also get to host its first-ever Test match.

The home season will kickstart on October 2 with the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at Ahmedabad. The second Test will take place in Kolkata on October 10. This will be followed by an all-format series against South Africa, kickstarting with the first Test at New Delhi from November 14 onwards.

Following the West Indies series, India will host South Africa for a gripping contest across all three formats. The Test series against South Africa will be historic as Guwahati is set to host its maiden Test match. The series will begin in New Delhi on November 14, with Guwahati hosting the second Test from November 22 onwards.

India and South Africa will then battle it out in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in December, with the final taking place in Ahmedabad. The ODIs will kickstart from November 30 onwards at Ranchi, followed by the second and third ODIs at Raipur and Vizakhapatnam on December 3 and 6, respectively.

The T20Is will kickstart from December 9 onwards at Cuttack, with subsequent matches taking place at New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17) and Ahmedabad (December 19).

India vs West Indies 2025 Full schedule

Match Date Venue 1st Test October 2-6 Ahmedabad 2nd Test October 10-14 Kolkata

India vs South Africa 2025 Test Full schedule

Match Date Venue 1st Test November 14-18 New Delhi 2nd Test November 22-26 Guwahati

India vs South Africa 2025 ODI Full schedule

Match Date Venue 1st ODI November 30 Ranchi 2nd ODI December 3 Raipur 3rd ODI December 6 Vizag

India vs South Africa 2025 T20I Full schedule