India's home season: Australia and South Africa will tour from 20th September

BCCI announced the schedule for India’s international home season which will commence from 20 September. Australia will have only T20 matches while South Africa will play both T20 and ODI
India’s international home season against Australia and South Africa will begin on 20 September. According to the schedule announced by the BCCI, India will first play T20 matches against Australia from 20 September till 25 September which will be followed by T20 matches with South Africa from 28 September to 4 October.
India will also play three ODI matches with South Africa from 6 October to 11 October.
For Australia the first host will be Mohali followed by Nagpur and Hyderabad. Thiruvananthapuram will start the game for first India Vs South Africa T20, the other T20s will be played at Guwahati and Indore.
For the ODI series against South Africa, Lucknow will sound the bugle on 6 October and the other two ODIs will be played at Ranchi and Delhi.
India is currently playing a five match T20 series against West Indies and is scheduled to play a three match ODI series against Zimbabwe from 18 August.
From 27 August Asia Cup will also begin in which countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan will play against India for the cup. UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round to enter as the sixth team in the tournament. India will play its first match against Pakistan on 28 August.
The India home season comes as a preparation for the ICC Men T20 World Cup which will be played in Australia. The tournament will start on 15 October and India is scheduled to play its first match against Pakistan on 23 October at Melbourne Cricket Ground.