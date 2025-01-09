India’s likely squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma to lead; all eyes on Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) debacle in Australia, the focus shifts to the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to kick-off next month in Pakistan and Dubai. Despite their poor form in the BGT 2024-25, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to form the core of the side while the BCCI fret over the availabilities of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the final 15.

Both Rohit and Kohli have endured a tough run with the bat in the recently-concluded BGT. Despite that, the duo will make the top four alongside Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. In fact, Iyer has been in impressive form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy with two hundreds already. Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to make the cut as a backup opener.

Fight between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant With the top four locked in, a major tussle will be between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper's slot. Rahul, who played as the wicketkeeper-batter in the ODI World Cup 2023, had impressed with both bat and his work behind the stumps.

If Rahul makes the playing XI, he will be keeping wickets for sure. Pant's solid comeback only made things complicated. To add more to that, Sanju Samson's form in white-ball cricket has further complicated matters in the Indian middle-order.

Nitish Reddy in the mix among all-rounders For the all-rounder's slots, Hardik Pandya is a sureshot player in the playing XI while Axar Patel is also expected to make the squad. Ravindra Jadeja is looking doubtful too after his poor show in recent months. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who impressed in BGT, has made a strong case for himself to be included in the 15-member squad.

Another name that comes to mind among all-rounders is Rinku Singh. Known to be one of the hard hitters of the ball, Rinku has impressed in his short international career and has also been focussing on his spin bowling. Rinku already has taken three wickets in his last two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Uttar Pradesh.

Kuldeep unlikely, focus on Bumrah & Shami The BCCI selectors will have to scratch their heads when it come to the bowling department. The availability of Kuldeep Yadav looks a little dicey as the left-arm wrist-spinner is out of cricket for a long time. The 30-year-old has been spending a lot of time at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for his groin issue and did not play in Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (one-dayers).

He only started bowling at nets in December, the videos of which he kept posting on social media. Washington Sundar, who impressed in BGT, can come in as the off-spinner in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah's back spasm during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney has made the matters worst.

With the BCCI medical team still working on Bumrah, it is unclear whether India's premier pacer will be fit on time. He has reportedly consulted his New Zealand-based doctor, who had operated him in 2023. Another growing concern is the availability of Mohammed Shami. The veteran pacer has been out of Indian team since the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Although he started playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy from November last year, the BCCI deemed him unfit for the final two BGT matches against Australia. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are the only two fit pacers currently. If case, Bumrah and Shami find it difficult to find a place, Bengal's Mukesh Kumar could also be an option after taking 13 wickets in six matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India's predicted squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Shami*, Mukesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.