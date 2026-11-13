India’s lowest ODI score: Shreyas Iyer’s men record 6th sub-100 all-out total; list of records during IND vs NZ 4th ODI

The Indian cricket team registered an unwanted record on Friday at the Bay Oval as the Men in Blue were skittled out for just 89 in reply to New Zealand 333 all out in the fourth ODI. India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after the third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned without a ball being bowled. While India still have a chance to win the series in the fifth game on Sunday, New Zealand can't win the series.

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India have themselves to blame for the loss, after dropping Will Young twice in an over off Auqib Nabi. Following the double reprieve, the New Zealand opener punished the lackluster Indian bowling attack with a knock of 125, off 108 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and four sixes. Tim Seifert also contributed with 58 before Indian bowlers made a comeback.

In reply, India were undone by a Matt Henry, whose 6/27 floored the Indians. The visitors lost the game in the first over of the chase from Henry, losing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, all for ducks.

India's unwanted records In the process, India recorded their sixth sub-100 all-out totals in ODI history. India's lowest ODI score was 54 against Sri Lanka in 2000. Prior to that, India had been all out below 100 on three occasions - 63 vs Australia (1981), 78 vs Sri Lanka (1986) and 79 vs Pakistan (1978).

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The only other time India were all out below 100 against New Zealand was in 2010 in Dambulla. The 244-run defeat was also India's second-biggest loss in ODIs in terms of runs. India's biggest defeat in terms of runs in ODIs came in 2000 against Sri Lanka, when they lost by 245 runs in Sharjah.

Previously, India's defeat by 200 runs or more against New Zealand in ODIs came in 2010 in Dambulla. Subsequently, this was New Zealand's second-biggest ODI win in terms of runs. New Zealand's biggest ODI win in terms of runs came in 2008 when they defeated Ireland by 290 runs.

Matt Henry's multiple records With figures of 6/27, it was Henry's first-ever six-wicket haul in ODIs and his second fifer against India in the format. Henry's previous five-wicket haul in ODIs against India came during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Also it was Henry's second ODI five-wicket haul at this ground, after his 5/40 against Sri Lanka in 2016.

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With this fifer, Henry also joined Shane Bond for most ODI five-wicket hauls for New Zealand. Both Henry and Bond have four ODI five-wicket hauls. Above them on the list are Trent Boult (6) and Sir Richard Hadlee (5).

He also joined the list of New Zealand bowlers with multiple ODI five-wicket hauls against a same opponent. Henry (vs India), Ben Sears (vs Pakistan) and Boult (vs Australia) have two five-wicket hauls each. Bond tops the list with three five-wicket hauls against Australia.

It was also Henry's fourth four-wicket haul against India in ODIs. Also on the list with four 4-plus wicket hauls against India in ODIs are Ravi Rampaul (West Indies), Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka), Brett Lee (Australia) and Aaqib Javed (Pakistan).

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in