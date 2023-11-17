comScore
India's match winners: Player of the Match awards so far in ICC World Cup 2023
India's match winners: Player of the Match awards so far in ICC World Cup 2023

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India's journey in the ICC World Cup 2023 has been marked by exceptional individual performances. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have all won Player of the Match awards.

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have all won Player of the Match awards for India.Premium
KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have all won Player of the Match awards for India.

India's journey in the ICC World Cup 2023 has been marked by exceptional individual performances. Let’s take a look at those who won the Player of the Match award so far.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul's performance against Australia set a high bar for the tournament. His poise and technique in scoring an unbeaten 97 off 115 earned him the Player of the Match award. He has been rock solid behind the stumps and has taken a number of spectacular catches so far.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's performance against the Netherlands was a display of his growing stature in international cricket. His skilful batting, marked by elegant strokes and smart cricketing acumen, earned him the Player of the Match award. He was unbeaten at 128 off 94 balls. He has scored 526 runs so far.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's spell against Pakistan was a masterclass in fast bowling. His miserly spell was instrumental in dismantling the opposition's batting lineup. Bumrah took 2 wickets for 19 from 7 overs. He claimed the wickets of Shadab Khan and in-form Mohammad Rizwan.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma lived up to his reputation with two Player of the Match awards against Afghanistan and England. His explosive batting against the Afghans (131 off 84 balls) not only entertained the crowds but also laid the foundation for India's victories. He scored 87 off 101 balls against the defending champions.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli showcased his class against Bangladesh and South Africa. King Kohli was unbeaten in both the matches and scored a hundred in each of those. He has been the stabilising factor in the Indian batting line-up. He's scored 711 in 10 matches so far.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami emerged as a seam sensation with his performances against New Zealand (5/54) and Sri Lanka (5/18) in group stages, and again in the high-stakes semi-final against New Zealand (7/57).

The list shows how India have not been dependent on any particular player in this tournament. The Men in Blue have excelled in all the departments of cricket, producing one match-winner after another.

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 12:40 PM IST
