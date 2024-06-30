Pakistan media and players have reacted to India's T20 World Cup 2024 win over South Africa, praising Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for their performances.

Pakistan media and cricket players reacted after India had secured a win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Here are some of the reactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Kohli had struggled in the tournament but he delivered his best innings at the perfect moment with his balanced batting," wrote DAWN while lauding Hardik Pandya for keeping “his cool to ensure silverware for India after they lost in last year’s 50-over World Cup on home soil".

The Express Tribune published nothing original on India’s victory. The publication published a few wire copies from AFP and Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This victory marked a significant achievement for the Indian team, showcasing their resilience and strategic brilliance, lifting the World Cup trophy after 17 years," wrote The Nation. “India’s bowlers held their nerve, particularly Pandya, whose final overs proved decisive, securing the title victory for India."

“India shatter South Africa's dreams of maiden T20 World Cup title," was the headline for The News International. “The Proteas looked the clear favourites to win the clash but things were taken from them in the last few overs by India’s never-give-up attitude."

“India become T20 World Champions for second time after 17 Years," headlined Pakistan Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan cricketers react Several former Pakistan cricket players heaped praises on India after the victory.

“Congratulations India on a memorable win. @ImRo45 fully deserves it, he has been an exceptional leader. @imVkohli as always a big match player and Bumrah is undoubtedly the best bowler in the world right now. Hard luck @OfficialProteas, a great fight by a team that played brilliantly in the tournament," wrote Shahid Afridi.

“Congratulations to @imVkohli on an extraordinary T20I career! It was a treat to watch you play. Your passion, dedication, and achievements have inspired millions. Wishing you all the best for the future. Prayers," wrote former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq on Kohli’s retirement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Congratulations on an incredible T20I career @imVkohli. What a fitting way to end your career by winning the World Cup and getting Man of the Match award in it. The greatest of our generation," wrote cricketer Ahmad Shahzad.

