India's new coach: Ricky Ponting, Stephan Fleming among BCCI's top choices as Rahul Dravid's replacement
IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephan Fleming is reportedly amongst BCCI's top choices, and former Australia legend Ricky Ponting also seems to be in the race
The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is scouting for a new head coach for the Indian cricket team as Rahul Dravid's contract expires in June, and he seems unwilling to reapply for the coveted position. IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephan Fleming is reportedly amongst BCCI's top choices, and former Australia legend Ricky Ponting also seems to be in the race.