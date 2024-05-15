The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is scouting for a new head coach for the Indian cricket team as Rahul Dravid's contract expires in June, and he seems unwilling to reapply for the coveted position. IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephan Fleming is reportedly amongst BCCI's top choices, and former Australia legend Ricky Ponting also seems to be in the race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stephan Fleming, the long-standing coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2009, has steered the MS Dhoni-led team to an impressive five IPL championships. His stellar reputation within India's cricket community has led to speculation that the BCCI is keen to secure him as the new coach of the Indian cricket team, a prospect that could bring a new era of success.

Ricky Ponting, who led Australia to the World Cup twice, is also in the race, and as per a REVSPORTZ, BCCI has informally communicated its wishes to the batter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report added that the response from both Stephan Fleming and Ricky Ponting hasn't been positive. BCCI is looking for a coach on a long-term engagement, and the round-the-year workload is a big deterrent. The duo has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over a while now, and they have a good understanding of Indian cricket.

Crucial tournaments The urgency of India's coach search is underscored by the upcoming crucial ICC tournaments. Following the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India is set to compete in the Champions Trophy 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil, and the 2027 ODI World Cup. If India qualifies, they will also play in the World Test Championship finals in June 2025 and 2027. The right coach could be the key to India's success in these high-stakes events.

The reports suggest that BCCI will likely face an uphill task finding the next coach for the Indian cricket team as veteran players are not interested in longer-term engagements and coaching domestic level teams, which shorter during tournaments looks more lucrative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

