India's next Test series: Who will Shubman Gill & Co play in WTC 2025-27 after drawing against England - Full schedule

India started their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle on a positive note after they drew their five-match Test series against England 2-2 on Monday. Out of five Tests, India won the second game in Birmingham and followed it up with their second victory in the series with a thrilling six-run win at The Oval. The fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw.

Captaining the Test side for the first time and without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the dressing room, Shubman Gill led by example, scoring 754 runs in five game including three hundreds and a double century. He was ably supported by his teammates who rose up to the occasion to produce a brilliant spectacle of Test cricket.

Next, India will take on West Indies in a home Test series in October, followed by another home series against South Africa. In 2026, India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test in June before travelling to Sri Lanka and New Zealand in August and October respectively.

India's next Test matches in WTC 2025-27

Opponent Venue Date India vs West Indies - 1st Test Ahmedabad October 2-6, 2025 India vs West Indies - 2nd Test Delhi October 10-14, 2025 India vs South Africa - 1st Test Kolkata November 14-18, 2025 India vs South Africa - 2nd Test Guwahati November 22-26, 2025 India vs Afghanistan - One-Off Test TBD (Home) June, 2026 India vs Sri Lanka (2 Tests) TBD (Away) August, 2026 India vs New Zealand (2 Tests) TBD (Away) October, 2026 India vs Australia - (5 Tests) TBD (Home) January, 2027