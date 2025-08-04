India's next Test series: Who will Shubman Gill & Co play in WTC 2025-27 after drawing against England - Full schedule

India started their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle on a positive note after they drew their five-match Test series against England 2-2 on Monday. Out of five Tests, India won the second game in Birmingham and followed it up with their second victory in the series with a thrilling six-run win at The Oval. The fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw.
Captaining the Test side for the first time and without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the dressing room, Shubman Gill led by example, scoring 754 runs in five game including three hundreds and a double century. He was ably supported by his teammates who rose up to the occasion to produce a brilliant spectacle of Test cricket.
Next, India will take on West Indies in a home Test series in October, followed by another home series against South Africa. In 2026, India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test in June before travelling to Sri Lanka and New Zealand in August and October respectively.
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|India vs West Indies - 1st Test
|Ahmedabad
|October 2-6, 2025
|India vs West Indies - 2nd Test
|Delhi
|October 10-14, 2025
|India vs South Africa - 1st Test
|Kolkata
|November 14-18, 2025
|India vs South Africa - 2nd Test
|Guwahati
|November 22-26, 2025
|India vs Afghanistan - One-Off Test
|TBD (Home)
|June, 2026
|India vs Sri Lanka (2 Tests)
|TBD (Away)
|August, 2026
|India vs New Zealand (2 Tests)
|TBD (Away)
|October, 2026
|India vs Australia - (5 Tests)
|TBD (Home)
|January, 2027
India's last Test assignment in the WTC 2025-27 is against Australia at home, starting in January, 2027. The win at Oval also helped India rise one spot in the WTC 2025-27 points table to third while England are placed at fourth. Australia and Sri Lanka take the top two positions.