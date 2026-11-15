India's ODI schedule after 3-1 win over New Zealand: How many games will Shubman Gill's men play before 2027 World Cup?

India pulled off a remarkable escape in Tauranga on Sunday, with Arshdeep Singh leading a pace-led fightback to secure a thrilling 22-run win over New Zealand and seal the five-match ODI series 3-1. The third game in Hamilton was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Defending a modest 209, India looked destined for defeat as New Zealand cruised to 64/1 before the visitors' pacers sparked a dramatic collapse, with the hosts losing five wickets for 55 runs before crashing out on 187 in 48.1 overs. Earlier, India won the T20I series 3-2.

While the Men in Blue plundered piles of runs on flat tracks at home, the New Zealand ODI series gave the Indian batters a hint of what to expect at the 2027 ODI World Cup when the tournament kicks off next year in October in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. This will be the first time Namibia will be hosting any kind of World Cup games.

As some of the Indian players like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and a few others will remain in New Zealand for the two-match Test series, the majority of the ODI squad will return back, and prepare for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, to be played at home in December.

In the new year, Zimbabwe will fly down to India for a bilateral ODI series after a huge 24 years. The last time Zimbabwe toured India for an ODI series was back in 2002 in a five-match series, with the hosts eking out a 3-2 victory. Sourav Ganguly was Indian captain at that time.

While nothing is official at the moment, India might tour West Indie for an ODI series next year in the lead up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 2027 Asia Cup in Bangladesh from 18 June to 4 July will give India some more ODIs ahead of the World Cup.

India's ODI schedule after NZ series

Opposition Dates No. of Matches Sri Lanka December 13 to 19, 2026 3 Zimbabwe January 3 to 9, 2027 3 West Indies TBD TBD Asia Cup June 18 to July 4, 2027 6 South Africa TBD 6

India to play 6-match ODI series vs SA Meanwhile, India, who finished runners-up in the last edition in 2023, will be heading to South Africa much earlier than the rest and play a six-match ODI series against the Proteas as a part of preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup at key venues including Johannesburg, Cape Town and Centurion, according to a report in the Indian Express.

However, nothing has been announced officially from either the BCCI or the Cricket South Africa. India have been placed in Group A of the 2027 ODI World Cup, alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Overall, baring the West Indies series (if it happens), the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be getting at least 18 games to prepare.