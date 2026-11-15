India's ODI schedule after 3-1 win over New Zealand: How many games will Shubman Gill's men play before 2027 World Cup?

India pulled off a remarkable escape in Tauranga on Sunday, with Arshdeep Singh leading a pace-led fightback to secure a thrilling 22-run win over New Zealand and seal the five-match ODI series 3-1. The third game in Hamilton was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

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Defending a modest 209, India looked destined for defeat as New Zealand cruised to 64/1 before the visitors' pacers sparked a dramatic collapse, with the hosts losing five wickets for 55 runs before crashing out on 187 in 48.1 overs. Earlier, India won the T20I series 3-2.

While the Men in Blue plundered piles of runs on flat tracks at home, the New Zealand ODI series gave the Indian batters a hint of what to expect at the 2027 ODI World Cup when the tournament kicks off next year in October in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. This will be the first time Namibia will be hosting any kind of World Cup games.

As some of the Indian players like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and a few others will remain in New Zealand for the two-match Test series, the majority of the ODI squad will return back, and prepare for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, to be played at home in December.

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In the new year, Zimbabwe will fly down to India for a bilateral ODI series after a huge 24 years. The last time Zimbabwe toured India for an ODI series was back in 2002 in a five-match series, with the hosts eking out a 3-2 victory. Sourav Ganguly was Indian captain at that time.

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While nothing is official at the moment, India might tour West Indie for an ODI series next year in the lead up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 2027 Asia Cup in Bangladesh from 18 June to 4 July will give India some more ODIs ahead of the World Cup.

India's ODI schedule after NZ series

Opposition Dates No. of Matches Sri Lanka December 13 to 19, 2026 3 Zimbabwe January 3 to 9, 2027 3 West Indies TBD TBD Asia Cup June 18 to July 4, 2027 6 South Africa TBD 6

India to play 6-match ODI series vs SA Meanwhile, India, who finished runners-up in the last edition in 2023, will be heading to South Africa much earlier than the rest and play a six-match ODI series against the Proteas as a part of preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup at key venues including Johannesburg, Cape Town and Centurion, according to a report in the Indian Express.

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However, nothing has been announced officially from either the BCCI or the Cricket South Africa. India have been placed in Group A of the 2027 ODI World Cup, alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Overall, baring the West Indies series (if it happens), the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be getting at least 18 games to prepare.

If at all the West Indies series happens, it will be no less that three matches. That means, the Men in Blue will certain to get a minimum of 20 ODIs before the 2027 ODI World Cup.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in