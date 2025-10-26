India's ODI schedule till 2027 World Cup after IND vs AUS: How many series do Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli have to prepare?

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Oct 2025, 06:46 PM IST
Virat Kohli (R) and Rohit Sharma are aiming to play the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Virat Kohli (R) and Rohit Sharma are aiming to play the 2027 ODI World Cup.(AFP)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again showed they aren't finished yet after the former Indian captains powered the Men in Blue eased to a mammoth nine-wicket win over against Australia in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Having registered two consecutive ducks in the first two games, Kohli's bat did the talk with an unbeaten 74 while Rohit once again proved himself with a 73 and 121 not out in the series.

Certainly, Rohit and Kohli might have played their last on A soil, their knocks in Sydney silenced the critics, who had been pushing retirement talks on the duo. With the likes of Shubman Gill and a few others staring for the T20I leg, starting from October 29, the Rohit-Kohli duo will be returning home to prepare for the South Africa series at home next month.

What's next for India after IND vs AUS ODIs?

While India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, the cricketers selected only for the ODI leg return home on Sunday. India's next ODI assignment will be against South Africa, followed by another series against New Zealand, both at home.

India's complete ODI schedule till 2027 World Cup

Date OppositionMatchesHome/Away
November-December 2025South Africa3Home
January 2026New Zealand3Home
 June 2026Afghanistan3Home
July 2026England3Away
September-October 2026West Indies3Home
October-November 2026New Zealand3Away
December 2026Sri Lanka3Home

Both Kohli and Rohit have time and again reiterated that they want to play the 2027 World Cup and they will have atleast 21 ODIs to prepare for the mega tournament to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November 2027. Although the above-mentioned table shows India's ODI schedule till December 2026, the Men in Blue's 50-over games in 2027 before the World cup are yet to be announced.

Cricket
