India's ODI schedule till 2027 World Cup after IND vs AUS: How many series do Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli have to prepare?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again showed they aren't finished yet after the former Indian captains powered the Men in Blue eased to a mammoth nine-wicket win over against Australia in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Having registered two consecutive ducks in the first two games, Kohli's bat did the talk with an unbeaten 74 while Rohit once again proved himself with a 73 and 121 not out in the series.
Certainly, Rohit and Kohli might have played their last on A soil, their knocks in Sydney silenced the critics, who had been pushing retirement talks on the duo. With the likes of Shubman Gill and a few others staring for the T20I leg, starting from October 29, the Rohit-Kohli duo will be returning home to prepare for the South Africa series at home next month.
While India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, the cricketers selected only for the ODI leg return home on Sunday. India's next ODI assignment will be against South Africa, followed by another series against New Zealand, both at home.
|Date
|Opposition
|Matches
|Home/Away
|November-December 2025
|South Africa
|3
|Home
|January 2026
|New Zealand
|3
|Home
|June 2026
|Afghanistan
|3
|Home
|July 2026
|England
|3
|Away
|September-October 2026
|West Indies
|3
|Home
|October-November 2026
|New Zealand
|3
|Away
|December 2026
|Sri Lanka
|3
|Home
Both Kohli and Rohit have time and again reiterated that they want to play the 2027 World Cup and they will have atleast 21 ODIs to prepare for the mega tournament to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November 2027. Although the above-mentioned table shows India's ODI schedule till December 2026, the Men in Blue's 50-over games in 2027 before the World cup are yet to be announced.
