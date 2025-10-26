India's ODI schedule till 2027 World Cup after IND vs AUS: How many series do Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli have to prepare?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again showed they aren't finished yet after the former Indian captains powered the Men in Blue eased to a mammoth nine-wicket win over against Australia in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Having registered two consecutive ducks in the first two games, Kohli's bat did the talk with an unbeaten 74 while Rohit once again proved himself with a 73 and 121 not out in the series.

Certainly, Rohit and Kohli might have played their last on A soil, their knocks in Sydney silenced the critics, who had been pushing retirement talks on the duo. With the likes of Shubman Gill and a few others staring for the T20I leg, starting from October 29, the Rohit-Kohli duo will be returning home to prepare for the South Africa series at home next month.

What's next for India after IND vs AUS ODIs? While India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, the cricketers selected only for the ODI leg return home on Sunday. India's next ODI assignment will be against South Africa, followed by another series against New Zealand, both at home.

India's complete ODI schedule till 2027 World Cup

Date Opposition Matches Home/Away November-December 2025 South Africa 3 Home January 2026 New Zealand 3 Home June 2026 Afghanistan 3 Home July 2026 England 3 Away September-October 2026 West Indies 3 Home October-November 2026 New Zealand 3 Away December 2026 Sri Lanka 3 Home