Another exclusion about which fans were unhappy about was of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has bowled consistently well in the past year. As per the reports, Team India prefers to go with Axar Patel as with good bowling he has shown some batting skills and has the ability to pull the match even if regular batters fail to create much impact.

The selectors have used similar logic with other players like the inclusion of Shardul Thakur, who has displayed multiple times his ability to hit long shots and bat well for India. But, the Ravichandran fans are disappointed with this logic as the spinner has batted well for India time and again. During the T20 World Cup match last year, Ravichandran Ashwin maintained his composure during the intense pressure against Pakistan and played that winning shot on the last ball.

India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.