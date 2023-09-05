India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad: Men's selection panel chief Ajit Agarkar and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma announced the squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. The 15-member squad was on expected lines and the anticipation around the inclusion of KL Rahul was also cleared. The cricket fans on Twitter reacted to the ODI World Cup 2023 squad with some expressing disappointment over some exclusions like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Sanju Samson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad was very similar to the Asia Cup 2023 squad with the exclusion of Tilak Verma, Prashidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson. The fans questioned why the Indian cricket administration is choosing injured or out-of-form players over the players who have maintained a consistent form.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted

Another exclusion about which fans were unhappy about was of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has bowled consistently well in the past year. As per the reports, Team India prefers to go with Axar Patel as with good bowling he has shown some batting skills and has the ability to pull the match even if regular batters fail to create much impact.

The selectors have used similar logic with other players like the inclusion of Shardul Thakur, who has displayed multiple times his ability to hit long shots and bat well for India. But, the Ravichandran fans are disappointed with this logic as the spinner has batted well for India time and again. During the T20 World Cup match last year, Ravichandran Ashwin maintained his composure during the intense pressure against Pakistan and played that winning shot on the last ball.