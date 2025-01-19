India’s playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-IND coach names his pick; no room for Shami and Pant

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has named his India playing for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Notably, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma had announced the 15 man squad for England series and Champions Trophy during a briefing in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sanjay Bangar's playing XI for Champions Trophy: Bangar revealed his playing XI for the Champions Trophy while speaking to Star Sports. The former coach's XI did not include Mohammed Shami, who only recently regained full fitness and will not be seen in international cricket until the upcoming England series.

On the selection of two pacers in the XI, Bangar said, “You eliminate one of the fast bowlers. If Arshdeep and Bumrah are both available, then you can afford to leave out somebody like Shami. So for me, Shami is not a starter,”

Notably, Bumrah is suffering from back spasms and is currently resting for five weeks as suggested by the medical experts. The Indian pace spearhead may not be available to play during the England ODI series but could make a comeback during the group stage clashes at the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Shami will be returning to international cricket after a gap of around 14 months. The 34-year-old pacer had contracted an injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup and had recently featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rishabh Pant to warm the bench in Bangar's XI: Bangar further noted that Rohit Sharma will have to make a choice between selecting either of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, making Washington Sundar the de-facto second/third spinner in the side. Moreover, the former coach opted for KL Rahul as the primary wicket-keeper in the XI ahead of Rishabh Pant.

“Then one between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel and one reserve wicketkeeper. So in this case, Rishabh Pant may be on the benches,” Bangar said.