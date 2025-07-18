India’s Pratika Rawal, England team fined for breaching ICCs Code of Conduct after 1st ODI

Dubai, Jul 18 (PTI) India batter Pratika Rawal and the England team were on Friday fined for breaching ICC’s Code Of Conduct after the conclusion of their opening ODI of the three-match series in Southampton.

Rawal was handed a fine of 10 per cent of her match fee and given one demerit point for a Level 1 breach, concerning two separate incidents.

Rawal was found guilty of making “avoidable physical contact” with England bowler Lauren Filer during the 18th over and with Sophie Ecclestone in the following over.

“The Indian opener was penalised for two separate incidents that took place within a short period of time,” the ICC said on its website.

“In the 18th over, she made avoidable physical contact with bowler Lauren Filer while taking a single, and after being dismissed in the next over, she made similar avoidable contact with bowler Sophie Ecclestone on her way back to the dressing room,” it added.

One demerit point was thus added to Rawal’s record for it being her first offence in a 24-month period.

India, who had clinched the five-match T20I series earlier, won the opening ODI by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

The ICC said it has fined England team of five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate as they were found “one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration”.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said.

