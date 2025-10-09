India's predicted playing XI against West Indies for 2nd Test: IND vs WI live streaming details, match timings & more

The Indian team would be looking for a maiden series sweep in the Shubman Gill era when the hosts take on West Indies in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. India are leading the series 1-0, having won the first Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.

West Indies were no match for India in Ahmedabad. After bundling the opposition for just 162 runs in the first innings, Indian batters made merry with three centurions in KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja as the hosts declared at 448/5. West Indies bundled out for just 159 in the second innings to hand India a victory in just three days.

While the Indian line-up is likely to remain the same, the only concerns could be giving Nitish Kumar Reddy a higher batting position. On the other hand, West Indies, left-arm pacer Jediah Blades could be the only potential change in the visiting line-up.

For the record, West Indies have never beaten India in a Test match since 2002. Since then, India have beaten West Indies in nine Test series. The last time India lost a Test match in Delhi was in 1987 against West Indies. Since then, India won 11 Tests at this venue and drew twice.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match details Date: October 10-14

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 9:30 AM IST

When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series. The second India and West Indies second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website. The toss for IND vs WI 2nd Test will be done 30 minutes prior.

