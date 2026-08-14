India's predicted playing XI for IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal to bat at no.3 spot; will Gurnoor Brar make debut?

Devdutt Padikkal is set to occupy the no.3 spot in the Indian batting line-up against Sri Lanka in the first Test, that starts on August 15 in Galle. The Indian team are on a two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, which are a part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Chances for Padikkal became clear after Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the entire series due to a toe injury. The Karnataka batter made his case stronger with an unbeaten hundred in the three-day warm-up game in Colombo. He had also scored 12, 67 and 94 in three innings for India A against Sri Lanka A in June-July at this very same ground.

The occasion will carry added significance as Galle International Stadium hosts its 50th Test. The ground staged its first Test in 1998 and soon became one of cricket's most picturesque venues, with the magnificent 17th century Dutch Fort and its famous clock tower providing a spectacular backdrop.

Incidentally, India are playing their first Test on Sri Lankan soil for the first time since 2017. Tests in Galle rarely go the full five days and some pitches have earned poor ratings in the past, prompting authorities in recent years to prepare more sporting tracks.

Indian batting line-up up to no.7 looks set Meanwhile, the Indian batting line-up till no.7 looks set. Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting with KL Rahul in company. Southpaw Padikkal is expected to start at No.3 in the absence of Sudharsan while the under-pressure Dhruv Jurel is expected to bat in the middle-order.

Captain Shubman Gill will come in at no.4, followed by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Jurel will come at no.6, with Ravindra Jadeja to follow. In fact, Rahul and Jadeja are the only two members of the Indian team in this tour who were a part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian squad in 2017.

Gill, who is leading India in a Test series on Lankan soil for the first time, said the whole team have been picking the brains of Rahul and Jadeja to have a better understanding of the conditions.

Gurnoor Brar or Prasidh Krishna? However, the challenge lies in the bowling combination. With pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing due to injury, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack. Rookie Gurnoor Brar made a strong case with his ability to strike with the old cherry and his 10-wicket haul for India A in the first game against Sri Lanka A. But skipper Shubman is likely to go with Prasidh Krishna.

"They both are very skilled bowlers and they bowled really well in the practice match. We have seen how good Gurnoor is with the old ball when nothing is happening," Gill said on the eve of the opening Test.

“He is excellent with the old ball. You need that extra pace, extra bounce. He's obviously very tall as well. But I think Prasidh recently has been bowling the best that I have ever seen him bowl. In the red ball and also in white ball. So it would be a very tough decision for us,” added the captain.

Krishna has so far played seven Tests and taken 25 wickets. India will be going with three left-arm slow bowlers -- two orthodox in Jadeja and Manav Suthar and a wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. With spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar missing out due to injury, Suthar fills the void.