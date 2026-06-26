India's predicted playing XI in IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replace Abhishek Sharma against Ireland?

India are unlikely to break the top three that won them the T20 World Cup, thus extending Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wait for a senior men's debut in Ireland. The 15-year-old opener, who made everyone notice with a Orange Cap-winning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), received his maiden call-up after accumulating 766 runs in IPL 2026, ahead of the seniors like Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli.

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Following their T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, the Gautam Gambhir-coached side begin their preparations for the next edition and the Los Angeles Olympics (both in 2028) with the two-match T20I series against Ireland, the first of which start in Belfast on June 26.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi won't get full access to Indian dressing room in IND vs ENG T20Is

Following the Ireland T20Is, India will play five T20Is against England next month. Abhishek Sharma did struggle in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the top but his fifty in the final against New Zealand and 563 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 were enough to make him a certain the playing XI.

Ishan Kishan started a new life at no.3 with full points while Sanju Samson, who single-handedly took India in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, followed by two hundreds for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, is also set to retain his place. At four will be India's newly-appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Suryakumar Yadav.

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Harshit Rana returns as bowling all-rounder India won't get the services of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya due to injuries. India A captain Tilak Varma will at no.5, followed by seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube and Axar Patel. Harshit Rana, who missed the T20 World Cup 2026 and IPL 2026, due to an injury, returns to the side as a seaming all-rounder.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will partner Axar Patel in the spin department while Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav likely to pair up as front-line pacers. Prince made his India debut in the ODI series against Afghanistan at home.

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Team India's plans for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On the eve of the game, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stated that it would be unfair to bench a player who has done well to accommodate Sooryavanshi. “Vaibhav is very talented, there is no doubt,” Kotal told reports during the pre-match press conference.

"And the way he has batted in IPL and all the other games, there is no need to tell that he has got a lot of natural abilities. Because in IPL he has faced Jofra, a lot of quick bowlers, a lot of experienced bowlers. And it seems that nothing is bothering him. So he is obviously an extraordinary talent.

"I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs. That also won't be right. I think there is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and you are being unfair to some other player," said Kotak.

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India's predicted XI vs Ireland in 1st T20I 1. Abhishek Sharma, 2. Sanju Samson (wk), 3. Ishan Kishan, 4. Shreyas Iyer (c), 5. Tilak Varma, 6. Shivam Dube, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Harshit Rana, 9. Ravi Bishnoi, 10. Arshdeep Singh, 11. Prince Yadav

When and where to watch IND vs IRE in India? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's T20I tour of Ireland. The Ireland vs India first T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels from 6 PM IST. Live streaming of Ireland vs India first T20I will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in