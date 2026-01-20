India's predicted playing XI vs New Zealand in 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer or Ishan Kishan? Who will replace Tilak Varma?

Ishan Kishan will return to the Indian playing XI for the first time in more than two years after captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that the left-hander will be preferred ahead of Shreyas Iyer when the men in Blue take on New Zealand in the first of the five T20I, starting on Wednesday.

Having played his last international game for India in 2023, Kishan was rewarded for his consistent domestic performances for Jharkhand with a spot in the national squad for the T20Is against New Zealand and in the T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander scored 517 runs in 10 matches to finish as the highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

With Tilak Varma injured and out for the first three T20Is against the Kiwis, Kishan will bat at no.3 spot. “Obviously we will miss Tilak and Washi. But injuries are part of a sportsperson's career. It would be an opportunity for someone else who will play. Ishan will play at No. 3. He is part of the World Cup squad and deserves to play,” Suryaumar confirmed.

View full Image India's Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand. ( PTI )

Iyer, who was initially not picked in the Indian T20I squad for New Zealand series, was called in for the first three games as a replacement for Tilak. Iyer was a part of the Indian ODI squad against New Zealand, and managed to score 49, 8 and 3 in the series that Men in Blue lost 1-2.

How will India's top-order look like? With no Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson will return at the top to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. Kishan and skipper Suryakumar will take the no.3 and 4 spots repectively, followed by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. India are going with three all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, who will take the next three spots in the batting order.

Their batting position can interchange depending on the match situation. Rinku Singh will add the eighth batting option in the line-up.

Jasprit Bumrah to head Indian bowling attack Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah will headline the attack along with Arshdeep Singh. Hardik and Dube will add up for the third and fourth seamer's role. Varun Chakravarthy will be the sole specialist spinner in the side and will get support from Axar.