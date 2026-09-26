India's predicted playing XI vs West Indies in 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return; will Auqib Nabi make debut?

Focus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as India return to ODI action in the first of three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, both Rohit and Virat are active only in the 50-over format, with an eye on 2027 ODI World Cup.

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The last time both the players played in an India shirt was during India's ODI series loss in England. While Virat is coming after two half-centuries in England, Rohit smashed a critic-shutting 138 in a losing cause. With several first-team names on Asian Games 2026 duty, captain Shubman Gill will have to manage a few spots in the series.

The top three spots are already blocked with Rohit and Shubman opening the innings and Virat coming at no.3. In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, India might play Ruturaj Gaikwad, who didn't get to bat in his last ODI in December, 2025, against South Africa at Visakhapatnam, at no.4.

Nitish Kumar Reddy frontrunner at no.6 KL Rahul will don the big gloves and bat at no.5. Hardik Pandya's injury will give Nitish Kumar Reddy some breathing space in this series, after the Andhra Pradesh all-rounder was among the wickets against Afghanistan in the T20Is. Reddy's challenge will be more than four overs.

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Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja comes in at no.7, and will have left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a companion. In the pace attack, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are sure shot starters with the final spot among pacers will be a tussle between Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vows to give everything in final ODI WC; makes intentions clear

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Nabi came into limelight with 100 wickets in two consecutive Ranji Trophy seasons. He was taken to Sri Lanka in the Test series, but didn't get a chance to play. Post that he went to England to play county championship for Surrey and picked up eight wickets in two matches, including a four-wicket haul.

India’s probable playing XI vs West Indies Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna

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West Indies predicted XI vs India: John Campbell, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

India's ODI squad against West Indies Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in