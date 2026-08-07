India's proposed tour to Bangladesh in September is positive; report says discussions going on at highest level

The talks regarding India's proposed tour of Bangladesh is positive and is being discussed at the higher level. India were set to tour Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series in August 2025. However due to the political imbalance between the two countries, the series was postponed to September 2026 following a mutual agreement.

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According to a RevSportz report, the government of both the countries are in talks for the series to go ahead. The report added that if things go as per the plan, India will tour Bangladesh for a short white-ball series. In the end, the call lies with both the governments.

Also Read | BCCI's CoE under scanner after Jasprit Bumrah misses IND vs SL Test series

“There’s a good chance of the series happening,” the report quoted a source, tracking the developments. “Cricket can be used to normalise relations between the two countries and there’s a positive approach from both sides. The decision will be taken at the highest government level and if all is well, then the tour might happen sooner rather than later.”

India-Bangladesh relations India and Bangladesh have always maintained a cordial relation. But things changed under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced out of her country. Cricket suffered too.

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The BCCI ordered Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to release Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman much before the 2026 edition of the tournament started. Rahman's ouster led from one thing to another. As a result, the Bangladesh government prevented its team to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. Scotland eventually replaced Bangladesh.

Under new Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, things have started to change for better. India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshi nationals. Even Dinesh Trivedi, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, has been given a Cabinet rank.

Also Read | Bangladesh slams India for ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Delhi press conference

Will Sheikh Hasina's Delhi presser have any impact? Ousted Hasina on Wednesday held a press conference in New Delhi, marking the second anniversary of the uprising that toppled her government. Bangladesh said it was “outraged” by her open engagement with the media in New Delhi where “she and her henchmen launched venomous vitriol against the State of Bangladesh and her people.”

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The RevSportz report added that Hasina's press conference will have no impact on India's tour of Bangladesh, provoided if it happens. Meanwhile, a few days before, newly-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal paid a visit to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bangalore.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in