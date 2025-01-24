India's star batter Smriti Mandhana and off-spinner Deepti Sharma have found their name embedded in the ICC's Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024, ICC said in an official statement on 24 January.

These two players are the only ones to have inked their names into the list of 11 players who left a lasting impact on the ODI format in the past year.

Earlier, Mandhana has climbed to the second spot in the latest ICC women's ODI batting rankings, following an impressive series against Ireland. She has scored 135 in the third ODI and 41 and 73 in the first and second match of the series against Ireland.

Looking at Mandhana's stats, she finished the year as the highest run-scorer in Women’s ODIs, amassing an impressive total of 747 runs.

Until now, Smriti has played 97 ODIs in which she scored 4,209 runs at an average of 46.2 and smashed 10 centuries. She also has 30 half centuries to her name, and her highest score is 136.

In 7 Tests, Smriti Mandhana scored 629 runs and scored 987 runs with the help of two centuries and three half-centuries. Her highest in Test matches is 149.

While in 148 T20Is, Mandhana scored 3761 runs at a strike rate of 123.3 and had 30 half-centuries to her name.

Apart from this, she is also in the running for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.