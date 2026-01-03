India's squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs Live Updates: Mohammed Shami in focus, will Rishabh Pant be recalled

The selection of Mohammed Shami will be in focus as the Ajit Agarkar and company sit down in Mumbai to name the India squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The India vs New Zealand ODIs will be played in Rajkot (January 11), Saurashtra (January 14) and Indore (January 18). Post the ODI series, India will five T20Is against Kiwis.

Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy last year in March, Shami has not been considered for the national team despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit for Bengal. With close to 45 wickets in the ongoing season, Shami deserves a recall in the national setup.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are unlikely to be considered for the ODI series to keep them fresh for the T20 World Cup and the T20I series against the Kiwis. With no Bumrah, India do need someone of Shami's calibre to guide the youngsters in the team.

Another spot in question would be the inclusion of Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper's last ODI came in 2024 against Sri Lanka. Before Pant's injury, the wicketkeeper batter was a settled batter at no.4 under head coach Rahul Dravid.

After Gautam Gambhir took over, KL Rahul has been India's first-choice wicketkeeper. In case Pant misses out, Dhruv Jurel is most likely to come in the squad as the second-choice wicketkeeper or recall Ishan Kishan. For the unknown, Kishan has been named in the T20 World Cup squad.

India have barely around 20 ODIs left for the 2027 World Cup to find their final combination. The series will also see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following their highly successful Vijay Hazare Trophy campaigns.

India vs New Zealand 2026 complete schedule

Date Match Venue Time January 11 1st ODI Vadodara, BCA Stadium, Kotambi 1:30 PM IST January 14 2nd ODI Rajkot, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri 1:30 PM IST January 18 3rd ODI Indore, Holkar Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM IST January 21 1st T20I Nagpur, VCA Stadium 7:00 PM IST January 23 2nd T20I Raipur, SVNS International Stadium 7:00 PM IST January 25 3rd T20I Guwahati, Barsapara Stadium 7:00 PM IST January 28 4th T20I Visakhapatnam, ACA-VDCA Stadium 7:00 PM IST January 31 5th T20I Thiruvananthapuram, Greenfield Stadium 7:00 PM IST