ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India unveils power-packed squad | Check full squad, schedule here

India have announced their 15-member squad for Asian Cricket Council (ACC) T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 with Tilak Varma leading the charge for men in blue. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be held from October 18 and 27 in Oman.

The side also boasts of many other young talents like Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Rahul Chahar, Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen and Nehal Wadhera.

India is a part of Group B of the tournament along with Oman, Pakistan and UAE, while Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been included in Group A.

This is the sixth edition of the tournament, with Pakistan as the defending champions. They beat arch-rivals India in the final last year. India won the tournament once in 2013.

India's A squad for ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma (captain)

Abhishek Sharma

Ayush Badoni

Nishant Sindhu

Ramandeep Singh

Anuj Rawat

Prabh Simran Singh

Nehal Wadhera

Anshul Kamboj

Hrithik Shokeen

Aaqib Khan

Vaibhav Arora

Rasikh Salam

Sai Kishore

Rahul Chahar

Know your squad Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Chahar and Sai Kishore have been a part of the senior men's Indian team. While Abhishek will be the squad's rising opener, Rahul Chahar will lead the young spinners Hrithik Shokeen and R Sai Kishore.

While other players in the squad include young Indian Premier League (IPL) stars like Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Nehal Wadhera and Rasikh Salam. All these players delivered impactful performances during the last few IPL tournaments.

Anuj and Prabhsimran have been included in the squad as wicketkeeping options while Ayush, Nehal and Ramandeep have been selected as specialist batting options.

Anshul Kamboj's outstanding performance at the Duleep Trophy 2024 helped him secure a place in India's A squad to lead the young bowling attack. He is a right-arm pacer and had claimed the Player of the Tournament award for taking 16 wickets.

Aaqib Khan received a call-up as well, following his pivotal contribution to India A's triumph in the Duleep Trophy. The young pacer from Uttar Pradesh is known for his remarkable performance in red-ball cricket.

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Full schedule Oct 18: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong - 2:30 PM

Oct 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - 7:00 PM

Oct 19: Oman vs UAE - 2:30 PM

Oct 19: India vs Pakistan - 7:00 PM

Oct 20: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong - 2:30 PM

Oct 20: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - 7:00 PM

Oct 21: Oman vs Pakistan - 2:30 PM

Oct 21: India vs UAE - 7:00 PM

Oct 22: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong - 2:30 PM

Oct 22: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - 7:00 PM

Oct 23: Pakistan vs UAE - 2:30 PM

Oct 23: Oman vs India - 7:00 PM

Oct 25: Semi Finals - 2:30 PM

Oct 25: Semi Finals - 7:00 PM

Oct 27: Finals - 7:00 PM