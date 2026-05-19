India's squad for Afghanistan Test & ODI series: Prince Yadav gets maiden national call-up, Jasprit Bumrah given rest

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Prince Yadav has received a maiden national call-up while Jasprit Bumrah was rested as the BCCI announced India squads on Tuesday for the one-off Test and a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. While the Test match against Afghanistan starts on June 6, the three ODIs will be played on June 14, 17 and 20.
The decision to rest Bumrah was on expected lines. The premier pacer has been on the road since the start of the year, playing an important role in the T20 World Cup 2026 and also in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision to rest Bumrah comes as a part of his workload management.
Yadav, who plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit, has been rewarded for his show for LSG. Although LSG have been eliminated from the race of IPL 2026 playoffs, the right-arm fast bowler is the highest wicket-taker for the franchise this season and is also among the top 10 in the Purple Cap list.
Alongside Prince, pacer Gurnoor Brar and spinners Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar have also been called up for the first time in the national team. While Dubey and Brar are a part of both Test and ODI squads, Prince has been named in the squad for 50-over matches. Suthar is in the Test squad.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul have been named as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, replacing Rishabh Pant. Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested from the Test match. However, the availability of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the ODI series are subject to fitness.
Unfortunately, there were no discussions on Mohammed Shami, who has been taking wicket consistently in the domestic circuit. Surprisingly, all-rounder Axar Patel has been left out of both the squads. When asked about the snub on Shami, BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said the veteran Bengal pacer is fit to play in the shortest format at this point.
"We have been told that at this point, T20 cricket is what he is ready, so there was no discussion regarding Mohammed Shami," said Agarkar.
In the red-ball format, India's top order features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and KL Rahul. Devdutt Padikkal has also been included in the squad, while Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel are set to strengthen the middle order.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|June 6-10
|One-off Test
|PCA Stadium, Mullanpur
|June 14
|1st ODI
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|June 17
|2nd ODI
|Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|June 20
|3rd ODI
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.
Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Mohd Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey, Washington Sundar