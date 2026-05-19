Subscribe

India's squad for Afghanistan Test & ODI series: Prince Yadav gets maiden national call-up, Jasprit Bumrah given rest

Owing to his impressive performances with the ball in IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav has been named in the India squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 May 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav has been in tremendous form in IPL 2026.
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav has been in tremendous form in IPL 2026. (PTI)
AI Quick Read

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Prince Yadav has received a maiden national call-up while Jasprit Bumrah was rested as the BCCI announced India squads on Tuesday for the one-off Test and a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. While the Test match against Afghanistan starts on June 6, the three ODIs will be played on June 14, 17 and 20.

Advertisement

The decision to rest Bumrah was on expected lines. The premier pacer has been on the road since the start of the year, playing an important role in the T20 World Cup 2026 and also in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision to rest Bumrah comes as a part of his workload management.

Also Read | India vs Afghanistan Squad Announcement Live: Prince Yadav gets maiden call-up

Yadav, who plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit, has been rewarded for his show for LSG. Although LSG have been eliminated from the race of IPL 2026 playoffs, the right-arm fast bowler is the highest wicket-taker for the franchise this season and is also among the top 10 in the Purple Cap list.

Alongside Prince, pacer Gurnoor Brar and spinners Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar have also been called up for the first time in the national team. While Dubey and Brar are a part of both Test and ODI squads, Prince has been named in the squad for 50-over matches. Suthar is in the Test squad.

KL Rahul replaces Rishabh Pant as Test VC

Meanwhile, KL Rahul have been named as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, replacing Rishabh Pant. Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested from the Test match. However, the availability of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the ODI series are subject to fitness.

Advertisement
Also Read | LSG bowling Bharat Arun coach backs Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan to play for India

Unfortunately, there were no discussions on Mohammed Shami, who has been taking wicket consistently in the domestic circuit. Surprisingly, all-rounder Axar Patel has been left out of both the squads. When asked about the snub on Shami, BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said the veteran Bengal pacer is fit to play in the shortest format at this point.

"We have been told that at this point, T20 cricket is what he is ready, so there was no discussion regarding Mohammed Shami," said Agarkar.

In the red-ball format, India's top order features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and KL Rahul. Devdutt Padikkal has also been included in the squad, while Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel are set to strengthen the middle order.

Advertisement

India vs Afghanistan 2026 full schedule

DateMatchVenue
June 6-10One-off TestPCA Stadium, Mullanpur
June 141st ODIHPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
June 172nd ODIEkana Stadium, Lucknow
June 203rd ODIMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India's ODI squad vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

Also Read | Archer strikes first ball in IPL 2026 once again, equals Shami's record

India's Test squad vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C), ⁠Yashasvi Jaiswal, ⁠KL Rahul (VC), ⁠Sai Sudharsan, ⁠Devdutt Padikkal, ⁠Gurnoor Brar, ⁠Kuldeep Yadav, ⁠Nitish Reddy, ⁠Rishabh Pant, ⁠Dhruv Jurel, ⁠Manav Suthar, Mohd Siraj, ⁠Prasidh Krishna, ⁠Harsh Dubey, ⁠Washington Sundar

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIndia's squad for Afghanistan Test & ODI series: Prince Yadav gets maiden national call-up, Jasprit Bumrah given rest
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts