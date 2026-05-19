India's squad for Afghanistan Test & ODI series: Prince Yadav gets maiden national call-up, Jasprit Bumrah given rest

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Prince Yadav has received a maiden national call-up while Jasprit Bumrah was rested as the BCCI announced India squads on Tuesday for the one-off Test and a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. While the Test match against Afghanistan starts on June 6, the three ODIs will be played on June 14, 17 and 20.

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The decision to rest Bumrah was on expected lines. The premier pacer has been on the road since the start of the year, playing an important role in the T20 World Cup 2026 and also in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision to rest Bumrah comes as a part of his workload management.

Yadav, who plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit, has been rewarded for his show for LSG. Although LSG have been eliminated from the race of IPL 2026 playoffs, the right-arm fast bowler is the highest wicket-taker for the franchise this season and is also among the top 10 in the Purple Cap list.

Alongside Prince, pacer Gurnoor Brar and spinners Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar have also been called up for the first time in the national team. While Dubey and Brar are a part of both Test and ODI squads, Prince has been named in the squad for 50-over matches. Suthar is in the Test squad.

KL Rahul replaces Rishabh Pant as Test VC Meanwhile, KL Rahul have been named as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, replacing Rishabh Pant. Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested from the Test match. However, the availability of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the ODI series are subject to fitness.

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Also Read | LSG bowling Bharat Arun coach backs Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan to play for India

Unfortunately, there were no discussions on Mohammed Shami, who has been taking wicket consistently in the domestic circuit. Surprisingly, all-rounder Axar Patel has been left out of both the squads. When asked about the snub on Shami, BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said the veteran Bengal pacer is fit to play in the shortest format at this point.

"We have been told that at this point, T20 cricket is what he is ready, so there was no discussion regarding Mohammed Shami," said Agarkar.

In the red-ball format, India's top order features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and KL Rahul. Devdutt Padikkal has also been included in the squad, while Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel are set to strengthen the middle order.

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India vs Afghanistan 2026 full schedule

Date Match Venue June 6-10 One-off Test PCA Stadium, Mullanpur June 14 1st ODI HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala June 17 2nd ODI Ekana Stadium, Lucknow June 20 3rd ODI MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India's ODI squad vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

India's Test squad vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill (C), ⁠Yashasvi Jaiswal, ⁠KL Rahul (VC), ⁠Sai Sudharsan, ⁠Devdutt Padikkal, ⁠Gurnoor Brar, ⁠Kuldeep Yadav, ⁠Nitish Reddy, ⁠Rishabh Pant, ⁠Dhruv Jurel, ⁠Manav Suthar, Mohd Siraj, ⁠Prasidh Krishna, ⁠Harsh Dubey, ⁠Washington Sundar

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in