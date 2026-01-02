India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Will Ajit Agarkar & Co recall Mohammad Shami? What does Bengal pacer's numbers say?

Mohammad Shami may have no found a place in the Indian squad post the ICC Champions Trophy but his performances are being closely monitored, reportedly as the Indian selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, once again sit down to select the ODI squad for the New Zealand series later this month.

India are set to host the Kiwis in three ODIs and five T20Is against New Zealand. While the T20I squad has already been announced, the one for the ODI series is yet to be picked. With Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested for the ODI series, the name of Shami cropped up once again, purely on the basis of his performances in domestic cricket.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Bumrah may not play in the ODIs against New Zealand to stay fresh for the T20I series and the T20 World Cup, starting next month in India. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Shami's experience in the playing XI is of utmost importance.

Following the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Shami emerged as the top wicket-taker, the Bengal pacer had been out of action due to injury. Although he made a comeback in the England series and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, the 35-year-old has not found a place in the squad despite consistent performances.

Why is Mohammed Shami not playing for India? Honestly, nobody knows that, except the selectors, especially Agarkar. The former India cricketer had been questioned about Shami's snub several times with the 48-year-old maintaining he “needs to play some cricket” stand. In fact, Agarkar in an event had said that Shami would have been in the flight to England in 2025 had he been fit.

Shami's 145.2 overs in Ranji Trophy 2025-26, 26.5 overs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 and 34.2 overs in ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy is a testament of Shami's fitness. The Uttar Pradesh-born pacer has given good account of his fitness with consistent outings for Bengal.

Some might argue over Shami's age (35) behind his non-selection keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. If the likes of 35-year-old Mitchell Starc can still torment the opposition at this age, then Shami can too.

How have the numbers been for Shami? The selectors can't ignore Shami's numbers too. In the first half of the Ranji Trophy, Shami has taken 20 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.60 including one four wicket-haul and a five-wicket haul. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Shami recorder 16 wickets in seven games with an economy of 8.90. including two four-wicket hauls.

