The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. The event will begin on January 22 in Kolkata.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced the team. In the latest announcement, which came before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India's star pacer Mohammad Shami's name has been included in the squad after a gap of almost 14 months. Other pacers in the team include Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya.

The Indian squad will again be led by Suryakumar Yadav, while all-rounder Axar Patel has been made the vice-captain for the IDFC First Bank five-match T20I series.

Also, key members of India’s Test team – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant – have been rested for the T20I series, while Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy have returned to the side.

The selectors have left out Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak for the T20I series against England, who were part of the 15 that won a T20I series 3-1 in South Africa last November.

The ODI squad for the three-match series in February will be announced at a later date.

India’s squad for T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

India Vs England T20Is schedule: 22 January: First T20I vs England (Eden Gardens in Kolkata)

25 January: Second T20I vs England (M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai)

28 January: Third T20I vs England (Rajkot)

31 January: Fourth T20I vs England (Pune)

2 February: Fifth T20I vs England (Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai)