India's squads for Australia tour: Shubman Gill becomes ODI captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return after 7 months

Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain for the Indian cricket team, as the BCCI announced squads for the tour of Australia on Saturday. The BCCI has also named Rohit and Virat Kohli in the ODI squad, thus ending their seven-month exile from international cricket. Both Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer, who was overlooked from the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite impressive show in the shortest format of the game, have been named in the ODI squad and named vice-captain. Iyer was rewarded for his century against Australia A in an unofficial ODI recently.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the ODI leg of the Australian tour while Yashasvi Jaiswal was recalled in the 50-over squad. The ODIs are scheduled to be played in Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne between October 19 and 25 and will be followed by a five-match T20 series.

As far as the T20I squad is concerned, two players - Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar - were added to the squad that won the Asia Cup 2025 recently, beating Pakistan in the final in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side with Gill being his deputy.

Rohit Sharma's record as ODI captain Since taking over the mantle from Kohli in 2021, Rohit led India in 56 ODIs, winning 42 out of them. India lose 12 games under Rohit with his win percentage mounting to 75 percent. Under Rohit, India became runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup before winning the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year in Dubai, beating New Zealand in the final.

India’s ODI squad for Australia tour Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.