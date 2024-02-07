India’s star batter, now out of team, comments on getting selected; says: ‘I don’t have any expectations’
The middle-order batter, known for his memorable performance against Australia, is struggling to find a place in the Indian cricket team.
Hanuma Vihari, despite a memorable performance against Australia in January 2021, finds himself out of the selection radar. His 23 not out from 161 balls, along with R Ashwin’s 39 off 128 balls, helped India draw a crucial match. India eventually secured a historic 2-1 Test series victory in Australia.