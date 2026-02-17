India's Super 8 opponents at T20 World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates, venues, timings - All you need to know

India will begin their Super 8 campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 with a rematch of last edition's final against South Africa. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, Suryakumar Yadav's men confirmed their qualification after a demolition of arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. Earlier, the defending champions had beaten United States of America (USA) and Namibia in their opening two encounters in Group A.

With six points from three matches, India are atop the group, followed by USA, Pakistan, Netherlands and Namibia (already eliminated from the race of Super 8s). India play their final group game against the Dutch on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which will also host their first Super 8 encounter against the Proteas on February 22.

In the Super 8 stage, India have been put in Group 1 along with South Africa, west Indies and either Zimbabwe or Australia. It must be noted that prior to the T20 World Cup 2026, the top eight teams - Australia, India, South Africa, and the West Indies in Group 1; England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in Group 2 - were seeded base on their ICC T20I rankings at that time.

With Australia's qualification hanging in balance, Zimbabwe will take that position in Group 1, if they beat Ireland and hand Mitchell Marsh-led side their first-ever group-stage exit in a T20 World Cup. With just a single win from three gams, Australia are staring at an early exit.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have four points from two matches, including an upset win over Australia. A win over Ireland will put them on level with already-qualified Sri Lanka on six points.

India's Super 8 opponents in T20 World Cup 2026

Opponent Date Venue Time (IST) February 22 South Africa Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM February 26 Australia/Zimbabwe M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7 PM March 1 West Indies Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7 PM