India's T20 World Cup 2026 dreams over? Check how they must win to better Net Run Rate and qualify for semi-finals

India faced a 76-run loss to South Africa, complicating their semi-final hopes in the T20 World Cup. Currently last in Group 1, Suryakumar Yadav's team may make major changes in the playing XI.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Feb 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Can India qualify for semi-finals? 76-run defeat to South Africa hurts chances; check possible changes in playing XI (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Can India qualify for semi-finals? 76-run defeat to South Africa hurts chances; check possible changes in playing XI (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
AI Quick Read

India suffered a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their first Super 8 match on 22 February. After the loss, their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have become difficult.

India are currently at the bottom of Group 1 with a poor Net Run Rate (NRR) of -3.800. To stay in the race, India must win both of their remaining matches, against Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

If they lose even one game, they are likely to be knocked out. Winning both matches will give them 4 points.

However, points alone may not be enough. Because of the big defeat to South Africa, India must win by large margins to improve their NRR. This will be important if teams finish with equal points.

India’s qualification also depends on other results. If South Africa win all their remaining matches, India can qualify with 4 points. But, if multiple teams end up on 4 points, the NRR will decide the final standings.

India will take on Zimbabwe on 26 February in Chennai. Then, on 1 March, the Men in Blue will play against the West Indies. India need big wins to have a positive NRR.

On paper, India are more likely to beat Zimbabwe with a big margin. While Sikandar Raza’s team defeated Australia in the group stage, Suryakumar Yadav’s boys are still expected to have a bigger chance against them than against the West Indies.

If India bat first, they should win by at least 80 runs. A large victory like this can reduce their negative NRR significantly. It will also improve their chances in case of a points tie.

If India chase, they must finish the match as quickly as possible. For example, chasing a target of 150 within 10-12 overs will give a huge boost to their NRR, compared to winning in the final over.

Margins are very important because a three-way tie on 4 points is possible if South Africa lose 1 match, and the West Indies or Zimbabwe win 2. In that situation, the top 2 teams will be decided by NRR.

Will Sanju Samson be back?

After India’s 76-run defeat to South Africa, captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team might not need major changes. However, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has suggested that some adjustments are being considered for the next match against Zimbabwe.

One possible change is bringing Sanju Samson into the playing XI. Abhishek Sharma has scored 3 ducks in 4 innings. Tilak Varma has also struggled with form. Samson could help strengthen the top order. Either of them may be dropped.

Samson is an opener, and Varma's performance is way better than Sharma's. India may take the tough decision of dropping Abhishek Sharma.

There is also strong demand to bring back Axar Patel in place of Washington Sundar. Many criticised the decision to bench the vice-captain. Patel’s experience and all-around ability in pressure matches are crucial.

The next game is at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, which usually supports spin bowling. India may use a spin-heavy strategy. Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel could play a bigger role alongside Kuldeep Yadav in the bowling attack.

India’s possible playing XI against Zimbabwe

Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

