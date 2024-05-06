Amid huge anticipation, Adidas released the official video of team India's T20 World Cup jersey on Monday. The launch video shot in Dharmshala, featured Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

While sharing the video of the new jersey on Instagram, Adidas wrote, “One jersey. One Nation. Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey. Available in stores and online from 7th May, at 10:00 AM."

Before the official launch of team India jersey, social media was filled with leaked visuals of the same.

The 20 second-second clip shared by the German athletic apparel company received nearly 6 lakh likes within two hours of its release on Instagram . On microblogging site X, the video garnered nearly 1 lakh views.

The video begins with shots focusing on Rohit Sharma donning an orange hoodie. Soon, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav come in frame. All three of them look in the sky after which the camera focuses on a helicopter bringing the new jersey with a scenic background of Dharmshala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Social media reacts to India's T20 World Cup 2024 jersey

The recent addition of orange colour in the jersey didn't receive positive response from social media with several users associating the change with the ruling party.

“As ruling party colour Saffron. Our blue jersey slow changing into saffron. After few years opponents confused we are indians or netherlands," commented an Instagram user on Adidas post.

“Indian blue jersey is slowly turning down to saffron jersey," wrote another user.

Amid negative comments, several social media users applauded the new jersey of team India.

“Gen z kidz are forgetting that saffron and blue is Tiranga's colour," wrote an Instagram user.

“The current was very nice looking at this jersey it’s clear how badly political party is there in cricket."

“This Jersey looks a bit like the Jersey played against England in the 2019 ODI World Cup....."

“The Close Looks of Team India's Jersey for T20 World Cup 2024.- Indian flag Tri Colours on the Collar. 🇮🇳," wrote an X user.

The new jersey of the team has a lot of variations, be it the colour combination or its design. The old jersey was all blue, whereas the recent edition f the apparel has a combination of blue and orange. The jersey has three white strips of Adidas and a tricolour on the V-neckline. The previous edition of the jersey had the Dream 11 logo on the sleeves as well. This time, the logo is only at the front above ‘India’. The BCCI emblem on the jersey has only one star above it. The lone star signifies the T20 World Cup trophy India won back in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership.

