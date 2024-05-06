India's T20 World Cup 2024 jersey unveiled! Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav in launch video | Watch
The official jersey of India's T20 World Cup was unveiled by Adidas on Monday. The launch video of the jersey features Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav
Amid huge anticipation, Adidas released the official video of team India's T20 World Cup jersey on Monday. The launch video shot in Dharmshala, featured Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.
