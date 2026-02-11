India's T20 World Cup plans jolted as Abhishek Sharma is hospitalised ahead of Namibia clash

India’s T20 World Cup preparations have been disrupted after opener Abhishek Sharma was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi with a stomach infection, leaving his availability in doubt for Thursday’s group-stage match against Namibia.

The left-handed batter, one of India’s key top-order options, has been unwell since before the previous fixture against the United States, according to a report by The Times of India. His condition is said to have worsened after that match, during which he was dismissed for a golden duck and did not take the field while India bowled.

High fever, drips and missed training in Delhi Abhishek was reportedly running a high temperature and was administered drips for immediate relief. He also missed India’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the squad is preparing for the Namibia encounter.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate indicated that the team was still waiting on clarity regarding Abhishek’s recovery timeline.

“Abhi (Abhishek) still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful that he'll be available for the game in two days' time,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told the media on Tuesday.

BCCI source says Namibia match ‘looks doubtful’ While team officials offered cautious optimism, a BCCI source painted a more uncertain picture, suggesting the match could be out of reach.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source told PTI.

USA match raised immediate concerns as Samson fielded in his place Signs of Abhishek’s illness were visible during India’s victory over the USA. After being dismissed without scoring, he did not return to the field during the American innings, with Sanju Samson taking his place as a substitute fielder.

He also did not join the post-match handshake line, a further indication that his condition had deteriorated rapidly.

Washington Sundar joins the squad as India reshuffles options As India monitor Abhishek’s status, the team has already begun adjusting personnel. Ten Doeschate confirmed that Washington Sundar has joined the squad ahead of the Namibia game.

"Sundar joined the team yesterday, and he will train with the squad today," Doeschate revealed.

Bumrah fitness update offers relief for India India also received encouraging news on Jasprit Bumrah, whose workload has been closely managed.

He added, "Bumrah has been bowling after a 10-day break, and he's feeling a lot better. He's moving well and will bowl again today."

Doeschate credits Suryakumar Yadav for stabilising USA chase Ten Doeschate also used the pre-match briefing to highlight Suryakumar Yadav’s role in India’s win over the USA, describing the innings as a reminder of his value as both batter and captain.